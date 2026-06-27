Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: Meet the ‘inmates’ of the show

Summary

• This season will see 15 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail.

• Lock Upp is a high-scale entertainment format built for a global audience. With immersive production design, layered gameplay, emotional pressure points, and constant unpredictability, the series pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions.

• Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight.

• Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer.