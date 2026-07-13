Nagarjuna says it was a ‘terrible time’ when Akhil Akkineni had freak accident: ‘Something changed in him’
At the success meet for Akhil Akkineni's recent film Lenin, Nagarjuna spoke passionately about his son's injury and his quest for success.
Actor Akhil Akkineni returned from a three-year hiatus and tasted success with his recent release, Lenin. Despite mixed reviews, the film gave him the biggest opening of his career. At the film’s success meet, his father, Nagarjuna, got emotional as he spoke about his son’s injury and his quest for success. (Also Read: Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni film surpasses Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga lifetime earnings)
Nagarjuna on how Akhil Akkineni’s freak accident changed him
At the success meet of Lenin, Nagarjuna spoke about Akhil’s accident and said, “Around one and a half years to two years ago, a glass almost sliced his nerve in a freak accident. He lost the sensation in his hand completely. We didn’t know if he would regain that, it was a terrible time for all of us. Especially for me and Amala, we didn’t feel like we could share it publicly either. But somehow, with physiotherapy and all of that, it took him six months to come back.”
The actor stated candidly that something changed post the accident. “And I think something changed then, something changed in him. He became calm…began to think the same way. These are all personal things that I’m telling you because now it’s time to tell you,” said Nagarjuna, adding, “I think that calmness, he got a partner (in Zainab Ravdjee), his good time began. He shot this film with that thought process. I’m so happy that he’s at that stage now. With no impulsive decisions, if he continues to think this calmly…Akhil, you have a fantastic future.”
Nagarjuna also stated that he prayed for Akhil’s success at Tirumala before the film’s release. “Whenever I go to Tirumala for darshanam, before or after Annamayya, I have no request to God. I have everything I need. But this time, I prayed for God to give him a hit, a blockbuster. I only found out later that Bhagyashri asked for the same thing for herself. So, I must thank Venkateswara Swamy,” said the actor emotionally.
About Lenin
Lenin is written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, and jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios. It stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, alongside Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Easwari Rao. The film opened to mixed reviews but became the biggest opening in Akhil’s career. According to the film’s team, it has grossed ₹37.2 crore worldwide in two days. It remains to be seen whether the film sustains momentum on weekdays.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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