Akhil Akkineni says he had ‘dark feelings’ due to freak accident after Agent's failure: ‘Shook me completely’

Actor Akhil Akkineni has been struggling for a hit since his debut in 2015. He had a 3-year break after Surender Reddy’s Agent tanked at the box office. The actor revealed that the break was due not only to the film’s failure, but also due to a freak accident. He is currently promoting his comeback film Lenin with co-star Bhagyashri Borse. Akhil Akkineni says he had a freak accident after Alpha's release.

Akhil Akkineni reveals he had a freak accident On the Idlebrain YouTube channel, Akhil revealed that he had a freak accident after the release of Agent that needed two surgeries. “I can understand, it is a long break. Half was my fault, half was not in my hands. I had an injury with a 16-month recovery. It took some time. I had two surgeries on my left hand. 3-4 months after the Agent was released, I had an injury. It was a freak accident. I slipped on a wet bathroom floor, and I fell on a glass piece. It cut through my vein, nerve and tendon on my left hand ring finger and middle finger. I have 48 stitches here,” he explained.

The actor also said that the was shook mentally and physically after the accident, stating, “It was an unpleasant injury that shook me completely, for almost 7-8 months I could not lift any weights. It took 16 months in total to completely recover. To mentally recover and gain the strength to hit the gym again, action, anything. I couldn’t do it. Combined with that and my last film’s result, I think it was a journey I had to go through. The only thing I can reassure is that I will not let it happen again.”

Akhil also candidly admitted that as soon as the accident happened, he felt ‘pain’ and ‘dark feelings’. However, he says he channelled that frustration and pain into energy for his comeback with Lenin.

Akhil Akkineni’s career After debuting as a child artist in the 1995 hit Sisindri and playing a cameo in the 2014 hit Manam, Akhil debuted as a lead actor in the 2015 film Akhil: The Power of Jua. The film was a commercial failure. In 2017, he starred in Hello, and in 2019, he starred in Mr Majnu, which also didn’t fare well. In 2021, he headlined Most Eligible Bachelor, which grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide and gave him a much-needed success.

However, Akhil faced another setback in 2023 with Agent, which grossed only ₹13 crore worldwide and was widely panned. He apologised to fans after its release, writing, “While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn't translate the way we wished it would on screen, and we could not deliver a good film for you.” He also added, “I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me.”

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP, Sithara Entertainments, and presented by Annapurna Studios. It will be released in theatres on July 10.