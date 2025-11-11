Can Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni star in Shiva remake? Nagarjuna says his sons lack ‘guts’

Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic 1989 film Shiva is all set to be released in theatres on November 14. The film is a remastered version of the classic starring Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and Raghuvaran. Talking to the press ahead of the film’s release, the actor was asked if his sons, Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni, would ever star in the remake. Here’s how he responded. (Also Read: Nagarjuna turns back time to channel Shiva on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 ahead of re-release; dances duet with Amala. Watch) Nagarjuna doesn't think his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni will dare to take on his role.

Nagarjuna on sons starring in Shiva remake

Nagarjuna expressed gratitude to RGV for giving him one of his most cherished films with Shiva. He said, “Just a few days ago, when I watched Shiva again, it felt like I was watching a completely new film. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

He also recalled how his father reacted when he first saw Nagarjuna in Shiva. “I remember my father (the late ANR) watching it two days after its release. Even as all kinds of comments poured in, he took me for a drive and told me the film was a huge hit,” said the actor.

When asked if his sons, Chaitanya or Akhil, might star in a remake of Shiva, he laughed and replied, “Chay and Akhil don’t have the guts to remake Shiva.” He also expressed his desire to work with his wife, Amala, again in a film.

About Shiva

The 1989 film Shiva has been remastered and will be released in theatres in 4K on November 14. Shiva was Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial debut, produced by Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra under Annapurna Studios and SS Creations. Nagarjuna and Amala played the roles of students, Shiva and Asha, in the film. Over the years, the film has achieved cult status and is considered Nagarjuna’s breakthrough film.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Chaitanya last starred in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel and Akhil in Surender Reddy’s Agent.