Nagarjuna turns back time to channel Shiva on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 ahead of re-release; dances duet with Amala. Watch

Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic 1989 film Shiva, starring Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and Raghuvaran, will be re-released in theatres on November 14. On the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Nagarjuna, as the reality TV show’s host, channelled his iconic titular character and even danced a duet with Amala on stage. Take a look. Nagarjuna channeled his iconic character Shiva as he danced with Amala Akkineni.

Nagarjuna channels Shiva and turns back time

On the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Nagarjuna opted for a more monochrome look, skipping his usual brightly coloured shirts and suits. Dressed like his character Shiva in dark jeans and a T-shirt, he even twirled a small cycle chain on his fingers as he made his way on stage. He even danced to the famous number Botany on stage.

Later, Amala and RGV joined him on stage to share their memories of Shiva. Amala also joined him to show off her steps to the song, playfully hitting Nagarjuna on his cheek before dancing with him. Fans couldn’t help but feel nostalgic to see the trio together again. One fan commented, “NAGAARJUNA, still the same.” Some even praised Amala’s energy levels, complete with fire emojis.

About Shiva re-release

The 1989 film Shiva has been remastered and will be released in theatres in 4K on November 14. Shiva was Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial debut, produced by Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra under Annapurna Studios and SS Creations. Nagarjuna and Amala played the roles of students, Shiva and Asha, in the film.

RGV wrote the film’s story based on his experiences at a college in Vijayawada. Tanikella Bharani wrote the dialogues, and Ilaiyaraaja composed the soundtrack, which received critical acclaim. Over the years, the film has achieved cult status and is considered Nagarjuna’s breakthrough film.

Nagarjuna, who was married to Lakshmi Daggubati, daughter of prominent filmmaker D Ramanaidu, divorced her in 1990. They have a son, actor Naga Chaitanya. He married his Shiva co-star Amala in 1992 and has a son, actor Akhil, with her.