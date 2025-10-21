Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala look stunning as they celebrate first Diwali together after wedding: Pics

In a picture-perfect Diwali moment, newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala lit up Instagram as they celebrated the festival of lights together for the first time post-marriage. Sharing glimpses from the celebration, Sobhita posted a series of stunning images with the iconic classic of Asha Bhonsle's Jab Chaaye Mera Jaadu song alongside a diya and flower emoji. Fans praised Sobhita Dhulipala's Diwali pictures with Naga Chaitanya, highlighting their chemistry and glowing presence.

Sobhita-Naga celebrates first Diwali after the wedding

In a series of pictures shared by Sobhita on Tuesday, she was seen wearing a rich purple velvet suit embroidered in gold. The Made in Heaven star looked radiant, while Naga, probably snapping the frames, stood by her side, hand in hand, as their home glowed with flickering diyas and intricate rangoli designs.

One of the captured moments showed the couple in silhouette, holding hands against the backdrop of shimmering lights, a quiet yet joyful celebration of togetherness.

Fans react

Fans were quick to shower praise on Sobhita Dhulipala’s recent Diwali pictures alongside Naga Chaitanya, flooding her social media with heart emojis, lauding her glowing aura and the couple’s chemistry. One admirer exclaimed, “Finally! Was waiting for this Diwali update, you both radiate such good vibes… love this duo!”.

Others remarked on Naga’s affectionate gaze towards Sobhita, capturing the sentiment,“He loves her… his looks towards her say it all.” Other fans wrote, “So classy and pretty!” and “WOW, both are looking fire”.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on 4 December 2024 in Hyderabad, in a ceremony steeped in Telugu tradition and family legacy. The venue was the iconic Annapurna Studios, the very studio founded by Naga’s grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The guest list boasted many stars of the South film industry, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and director S S Rajamouli, among others.

Naga and Sobhita's latest work

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya continues to build momentum after his recent success in the action-drama Thandel, and is now shooting for the mythological thriller tentatively titled NC24, directed by Karthik Dandu. Sobhita, meanwhile, has returned to work post-wedding and has signed an investigative thriller opposite Vishwadev Rachakonda, in addition to being cast as the female lead in the much-anticipated Vettuvam by Pa. Ranjith.