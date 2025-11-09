Ram Gopal Varma gets flak after apology to Chiranjeevi for ‘unintentional’ hurt; fans say ‘you cannot take it back’

Director Ram Gopal Varma and actor Nagarjuna’s 1989 hit film Siva is being re-released in theatres on November 14. Chiranjeevi shared a video to show support for the film, promoting RGV to tender an apology for everything he has said about the star in the past. Fans, however, were not happy with it. Ram Gopal Varma was called out by Chiranjeevi's fans for his latest post.

Ram Gopal Varma apologises to Chiranjeevi

In the video shared by RGV, Chiranjeevi recollected how shocked he felt after watching Siva for the first time. He praised Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni for their performances in the film. The actor also stated that Gen Z should watch Siva, which was considered contemporary for its time. He also praised RGV’s vision, recollecting how he thought RGV would be the future of Telugu cinema.

Sharing the video, RGV apologised to Chiranjeevi and wrote, “Thank you ⁦@KChiruTweets gaaru, Also on this occasion I want to sincerely apologise to you if I ever unintentionally offended you ..Thank you once again for your large heartedness (folded hands emojis).” While Chiranjeevi did not reply to him at the time of writing, his fans certainly did.

Chiranjeevi’s fans call out Ram Gopal Varma

Fans were not thrilled with RGV’s apology to Chiranjeevi. One fan commented with a popular Brahmanandam GIF, captioning it, “Unintentional?” Another wrote, “Chiru is real to the core. It’s tough to be yourself, so props to you for seeing it.” One fan wrote, “This is Chiranjeevi. A great personality and inspiration to generations. Even his adversaries like you bow down and apologize for his warmth and humbleness.”

A fan gave it back to him in his own style and joked, “Hope BOSS intentionally forgives you for all your unintentional mistakes and you intentionally make an unintentional great film with BOSS.” One fan wrote, “Well you did it intentionally...You cannot take that back Ramu.” Another fan wrote, “If I ever unintentionally, teesesi. for the times I intentionally, ani pettandi. (Remove unintentionally and write intentionally).” One wrote, “He mean apologies only for unintentional comments not for intentional.”

RGV has been critical of Chiranjeevi on social media in the past. In 2016, when Chiranjeevi made a comeback with Khiladi No 150, he tweeted, “It’s 636 times Mega dumb to title a film khaidi No.150 when already his film khaidi no.786 released 28 years earlier.” He later issued an apology. After being critical of his brother, Pawan Kalyan, too, the filmmaker has been less critical of them lately.