Chikiri Chikiri song promo from Peddi: Fans compare Ram Charan's hookstep to Chiranjeevi's in Muta Mestri

Chikiri Chikiri song promo from Peddi: Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming film Peddi, with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is slated for release next year. On Wednesday, the makers shared a promo for a song titled Chikiri Chikiri, revealing Ram’s hookstep. Comparisons were immediately made to Chiranjeevi’s iconic step from Muta Mestri. Chikiri Chikiri song promo from Peddi: Ram Charan's hookstep in the promo caught everyone's attention, with comparisons drawn to Chiranjeevi's in Muta Mestri.

Chikiri Chikiri song from Peddi

The 23-second-long promo of Chikiri Chikiri featured Ram squatting while pulling off a hook step and smoking a beedi. Composed by AR Rahman, the song features vocals by Mohit Chauhan and lyrics by Balaji. Jani Master, who is out on bail for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, is the choreographer of the hook step.

Fans impressed by Ram Charan’s dance

Fans seemed impressed by it, re-sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One fan commented, “Peddi movie lo Chikirri beat meeda aa DANCE entannaa (fire emoji) Kondanchuna Beedi thaagi aa STEP entra CHARAN ANNA?! (What is that dance to Chikiri beat in Peddi brother? What is that step on the cliff while smoking beedi?)”

“Champesadd ga okka step to (He killed it with one step),” commented another fan. “Step loading to rule dance floors,” wrote an excited fan, while another commented, “Chiru ki muta mestri step elanoo charan ki ee step ala (This step is to Charan what Muta Mestri step is to Chiru).” One fan thought, “Blockbuster vibes already loading with this track - and that step? Pure fire!” Some even called him a “Grace God” in the comments.

About Peddi

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted in Tollywood with the 2021 hit film Uppena. The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. It tells the story of a rural cricket, if the film’s first glimpse is anything to go by. The full lyrical video for Chikiri Chikiri will be released on November 7. The film will release in theatres on March 27, 2026.