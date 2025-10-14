AR Rahman says Hans Zimmer asked all the ‘right questions’ about Ramayana: ‘Who is this character?'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films in recent years. The makers of the mythological drama unveiled the first glimpse earlier this year in July. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's score was one of the highlights, and fans are eager to see what's more in store from the collaboration. AR Rahman discussed collaborating with Hans Zimmer for Ramayana.

In a conversation with actor-singer Shruti Haasan for NDTV, Rahman shared how Hans showed a lot of interest in knowing the story and the characters during the prep. (Also read: 'Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman hit so hard': Fans feel the background score of Ramayana first glimpse is the real star)

What AR Rahman said

During the conversation, AR Rahman shared, “We [Hans and him] had lost touch [for a few years], and then when Namit [Malhotra, the producer] ji was doing Ramayana, he said, ‘My two favourite composers are you and Hans and why don’t you two work together?' and I said, ‘Yes this project is so big and it will be a great honour.’”

Hans Zimmer was very ‘embracive’

He went on to add, “So we went back to him and he was very embracive, he was asking all the right questions as a Western audience… ‘Who is this character?’ Yes, so it is good that when we have a team from abroad who question because then it will be easier for the western audience to understand Ramayana.”

Hans Zimmer is one of the most revered film score composers and music producers working in Hollywood. His most notable and widely famous work is considered to be in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score, for The Lion King (1994) and Dune (2021).

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita, and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. Part 1 will release in Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.