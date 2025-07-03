'Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman hit so hard': Fans feel the background score of Ramayana first glimpse is the real star

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most awaited films in recent years. The makers of the mythological drama unveiled the first glimpse on Thursday, and fans enthusiastically reacted to it. Along with the jaw-dropping visuals and title card announcement, fans were particularly impressed with the haunting score that was composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. (Also read: Ramayana first glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash explode on screen as Lord Ram, Ravana; 'Hollywood-level' VFX wows fans) The Ramayana first glimpse was officially unveiled on July 3.

Fans react to Ramayana first glimpse

Reacting to the teaser, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “#Ramayana glimpse was too good. Hans Zinner cooked so hard. Ranbir Kapoor is the greatest acting choice ever.”

A second fan commented, “Lord Hans Zimmer literally cooked with this OST (fire emoticons) It's the best thing about this glimpse along with visuals. Ramayana looks promising so far.” Another fan agreed, and said, “Hans Zimmer really went hard with the ost and the bgm!! Legend truly lived upto his name, can’t wait for Diwali now!”

A comment read, “Ramayana BGM by legendary Hans Zimmer. Looks so peaceful & beautiful goes with the theme of this epic so well.” “Imagining what Hans Zimmer’s music will do to my body when paired with visuals like this,” said a fan. Another said, “Hans Zimmer you beauty! Without any shots, The music itself was pure goosebumps. All time blockbuster loading!”

What is Hans Zimmer's most famous piece?

Hans Zimmer is one of the most revered film score composers and music producers working in Hollywood. His most notable and widely famous work is considered to be in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score, for The Lion King (1994) and Dune (2021). He has been nominated a total of twelve times. He is collaborating with AR Rahman to compose the music of Ramayana.

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita, and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. Part 1 will release in Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.