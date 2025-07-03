Ramayana first glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash explode on screen as Lord Ram, Ravana; 'Hollywood-level' VFX wows fans

Ramayana first glimpse

On Thursday, Namit took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

The video presents a striking contrast between Yash, who looks intense and fiery as Ravana, and Ranbir Kapoor, who appears calm and composed as Lord Rama. It also offers a glimpse of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, hinting at the film’s larger mythological canvas. With powerful visuals, including Ranbir climbing a tree and wielding a bow and arrow, the teaser sets the stage for an epic showdown between Rama and Ravana.

While Ranbir and Yash's looks impressed the fans, the VFX in the video stole the spotlight. One of the fans wrote, “3000cr. Loading…” Another commented, “Can't wait to witness the Masterpiece.” Another fan wrote, “Hollywood is nothing in front of this.” Another wrote, “what crazy level VFX.” Another comment read, “This is the quality worth craving for.”

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey and Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. After unveiling the first glimpse, the team of Ramayana will showcase a 7-minute-long visual showreel. It will be released closer to the film's theatrical release, which is Diwali 2026.