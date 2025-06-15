Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun get sweet wishes on Father's Day; Yash proves why he's ‘world's best dada’ in cute video

The film industry is celebrating Father’s Day with heartwarming messages and adorable moments shared on social media. From touching tributes to candid videos, stars are giving fans a glimpse into their special bond with their children. South superstars like Allu Arjun, Yash, and Mahesh Babu received the sweetest wishes from their little ones, making the day extra special. (Also Read: 6 heartwarming films to watch with your dad on Father's Day, and where to stream them) Yash, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun celebrate Father's Day with sweet wishes.

Allu Arjun, Yash and Mahesh Babu receive Father's Day wishes

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share a picture of a sweet surprise he received from his kids, Ayaan and Arha. The actor was gifted a chocolate cake decorated with cherries and a white chocolate plaque that read, “Happy Father’s Day.” Alongside the picture, he penned a heartfelt message: “Thank you Ayaan & Arha. I miss you guys!"

Allu Arjun misses Ayaan and Arha on Father's Day.

Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, shared an adorable video of the actor spending quality time with his children, Ayra and Yatharv, at a kids’ themed party. He was seen rolling on the ground with them. Sharing the video, Radhika wrote, "To the world’s best dadda, who literally turns his world (and himself!) upside down for our children. Happy Father’s Day!"

Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, posted a couple of mirror selfies with her father, where the actor was seen giving her a sweet kiss on the head while posing for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Father's Day, Nana. I love you so much."

Nayanthara's wish for Vignesh Shivan on Father's Day

Nayanthara also took to Instagram and shared pictures of Vignesh Shivan playing football with their twins. She captioned it: "The silent version of unconditional love 😇😇♥️♥️ Happy Father’s Day to the best DADA in the world 🤗🤗 Thank you for giving us the best life & thank you for making it so beautiful with all the love you shower on us 🙏🏻🙏🏻 We love you, Dada."

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas also took to Instagram and, while sharing pictures with his father and his children, extended Father’s Day wishes to his fans. He wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Atlee's yet-to-be-titled film, AA22xA6, which also stars Deepika Padukone. Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, SSMB 29, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Yash will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas' upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role and is scheduled to release in 2026.