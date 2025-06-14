Trivikram film shelved; Allu Arjun to team up with Minnal Murali fame Basil Joseph?

Allu Arjun has been making headlines for multiple reasons in recent days. First, his much-awaited film with Trivikram Srinivas has been shelved, as the star director is now set to work on projects with Jr NTR and Venkatesh, respectively. This news has disappointed fans who were eagerly awaiting the duo’s fourth collaboration. Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph

On the other hand, the Pushpa 2 star is back in the limelight as reports suggest he is gearing up to collaborate with acclaimed actor-director Basil Joseph. The latest buzz in Telugu film circles indicates that talks are in an advanced stage, and that the project might go on floors in the latter half of 2027.

Allu Arjun movie with Trivikram Srinivas shelved

Rumours about Allu Arjun teaming up with Basil surfaced nearly six months ago but didn’t gain much traction at the time. Now that the Trivikram film is officially off the table, Allu Arjun is said to have locked Basil’s film as his next.

Meanwhile, Basil, who was last seen in Maranamass, is currently occupied with his upcoming film Vala and is planning to take a break from acting. He intends to return to full-time direction with three scripts ready to roll. This timeline aligns well with Allu Arjun’s schedule, as he will also be wrapping up his film with Atlee by then.

Fans are thrilled with the prospect of Allu Arjun working with a creative filmmaker like Basil Joseph, whose films have found significant popularity in the Telugu states. While there is no official confirmation yet from either party, the news is quickly gaining traction and building excitement among fans.

If the project materializes, it will be interesting to see what kind of cinematic experience Basil Joseph crafts with the Telugu superstar. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has begun shooting for his upcoming film in Mumbai. Produced by Sun Pictures, the action drama is touted to be one of the biggest Indian productions in the making. Stay tuned for more updates.