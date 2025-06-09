Mahesh Babu sticks out in ‘casual’ T-shirt for Akhil Akkineni's reception while Namrata, Sitara rock ethnic looks

Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception hosted by the Akkineni family, which was attended by some of the biggest names from the South Indian film industry. Actor Mahesh Babu also graced the occasion along with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. However, what piqued everyone's interest was Mahesh Babu's unique choice of outfit. (Also read: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's reception: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Yash and others attend event. See pics) Mahesh Babu chose a casual sweater for Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's reception, which piqued the interest of the fans online.

Mahesh Babu chooses casual attire

At Akhil and Zainab's reception ceremony, Namrata looked beautiful in dark green velvet traditional attire, while daughter Sitatra looked resplendent in a baby pink embroidered lehenga. Mahesh Babu chose an olive green casual T-shirt with full sleeves, brown pants, and black formal shoes.

Fans react

Fans started commenting as soon as his outfit went viral. One fan wrote, "Ipudu ee tshirt cost entho mari (wonder how much this t-shirt costs)". Another fan pointed out, "Ambani functional lo thappithe every time MB ilane vasthadu ga. Causal wear ye mostly. (Except for Ambani wedding, Mahesh Babu has always dressed casually). A third fan wrote, "Antha bagunad entayya (How come he looks so good)" A fourth fan wrote, "Nijam cheppali ante mb daughter Sitara domination kanapadutundi andari kante. (To be honest, MB's daughter sitara is dominating the frame)."

Some eagle-eyed fans also found out that it was a Hermes Men's puzzle floral cashmere sweater, which costs around ₹1,52,064.

About Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding

Akhil and Zainab reportedly dated before their engagement last year. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony attended by stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel. Several videos and pictures from the wedding surfaced online, showing the bride in an ivory saree and the groom in a white dhoti-kurta.

Nagarjuna shared the wedding photos of his son on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude.”