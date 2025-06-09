Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's reception: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Yash and others attend event. See pics

Akhil Akkineni, actor and son of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, tied the knot with his lady love Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday. The wedding was followed by a lavish reception hosted by the Akkineni family, which saw a star-studded guest list, including some of the biggest names from the South film industry, who gathered to bless the newlyweds. (Also Read: Who is Zainab Ravdjee, wife of Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni? Meet artist who comes from millionaire business family) Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and others attend Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's reception.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding reception

Pictures from the grand reception were shared by Annapurna Studios’ official social media handle, showing Akhil looking stylish in a white tuxedo, while his wife Zainab stunned in a peach outfit, accessorised with sparkling diamond jewellery. Among the guests in attendance were Ram Charan, who looked dashing in a blue suit and his wife Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu, who arrived at the reception with his wife Namrata and daughter Sitara. Mahesh’s look at the reception caught the fans’ attention.

Apart from this, Yash also posed with the newlyweds. He was seen wearing a coat and trousers, paired with a black T-shirt and a green headband. Suriya, Nani, Adivi Sesh, producer Allu Aravind, and Kiccha Sudeepa were among other high-profile guests who attended the celebration.

About Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding

Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, originally from Hyderabad and involved in the construction business. She is an artist, businesswoman, and perfumer from Mumbai. While Akhil and Zainab kept their relationship private, the couple are believed to have dated before their engagement last year.

Their wedding was an intimate affair, with stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel in attendance. Several videos and pictures from the wedding surfaced online, showing the bride in an ivory saree and the groom in a white dhoti-kurta. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Videos from the wedding also showed Akhil’s brother Naga Chaitanya and father Nagarjuna dancing in the baraat.

Nagarjuna shared the wedding photos of his son on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude.”