Who is Zainab Ravdjee, wife of Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni? Meet artist who comes from millionaire business family

Actor Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee earlier this week. Nagarjuna and his older son, actor Naga Chaitanya, shared pictures from the nuptials on their social media, welcoming Zainab into their family. There has been a lot of buzz about Zainab and how she came into Akhil's life, given the Akkinenis' status as one of the most popular film families in India. Zainab Ravdjee tied the knot with Akhil Akkineni on Friday.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

An artist by profession, Zainab is known for her abstract and impressionistic paintings and exhibitions. The 39-year-old had featured her maiden collection, Reflections, back in 2012. Since then, she has built a portfolio as a popular contemporary impressionistic artist in Hyderabad.

Zainab belongs to an affluent business family. She is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, and one of the richest men in Hyderabad. Zainab's brother, Zain Ravdjee, serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, their family business.

Zainab and Akhil's love story

Zainab and Akhil met a couple of years ago and started dating. In November, the two announced their engagement when Akhil shared their pictures together on his social media for the first time. The actor wrote on his Instagram, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

On Friday, Nagarjuna posted pictures of Akhil and Zainab from their wedding, which took place at 3.35 am on Friday in Hyderabad, on his X (formerly Twitter). Posting them, he wrote, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3.35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us.” Numerous celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel, attended the wedding.