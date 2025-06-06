Nagarjuna shares first pics from son Akhil Akkineni's wedding to Zainab Ravdjee with ‘immense joy’

Actor Nagarjuna is a proud father as he shares the first pictures of his and Amala Akkineni’s son, Akhil Akkineni’s wedding to artist-businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad on Friday. The actor expressed joy that his younger son had found his life partner, calling it a ‘dream come true’. (Also Read: Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee married in intimate ceremony; happy Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna dance in baraat. Watch) Amala Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni and Nagarjuna all smiles at the wedding.

Nagarjuna shares first pics of Akhil-Zainab’s wedding

Akhil posted pictures of Akhil and Zainab from their wedding, which took place at 3:35 AM on Friday in Hyderabad, on his X (formerly Twitter). Posting them, he wrote, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us.”

He added, “We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude. @AkhilAkkineni8 #InfiniteLove #Blessings #NewBeginnings.” One sweet picture shows Amala holding Zainab and Akhil close as the family poses for a picture together. Another shows the moment Akhil tied the mangalsutram around Zainab’s neck, with his sister-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya’s wife, in the background.

Nagarjuna also posted pictures of Akhil and Zainab taking the pheras, and another of him and Amala all smiles as they perform the pooja. The wedding took place in traditional Telugu style with both Akhil and Zainab dressed in ivory outfits.

The intimate wedding of Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee

Akhil and Zainab dated for a bit before getting engaged last year. After they got engaged, he had posted on Instagram, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.” Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, originally from Hyderabad and in the construction business. Numerous celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel, attended the wedding.