Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee married in intimate ceremony; happy Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna dance in baraat. Watch

Actor Akhil Akkineni and entrepreneur Zainab Ravdjee are now married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday in the presence of their loved ones. Pictures and videos from the wedding have found their way online, including Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna dancing in the baraat. (Also Read: Hina Khan back at work a day after getting married to Rocky Jaiswal: 'Work comes first') Zainab Ravdjee and Akhil Akkineni are married.

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee married

Akhil and Zainab tied the knot in traditional Telugu style on Friday in the presence of their loved ones. Pictures of Akhil’s parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, are doing the rounds online, as are those of the couple in matching ivory silk outfits.

For the wedding, Akhil opted for a simple and traditional pancha while Zainab dressed in an ivory saree paired with diamond jewellery. The couple made their relationship official in November when they posted sweet pictures together, announcing that they’re engaged.

Akhil Akkineni’s wedding baraat

Numerous celebrities arrived early to the wedding and were there as part of the baraat. Many like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Prashanth Neel were clicked arriving at the wedding venue early.

Akhil’s cousins Sumanth and Sushanth A, and sister-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala were also at the wedding as part of the baraat. A video captured by a paparazzo even shows Sushanth dancing his heart out.

One video, however, shows Akhil joining dad Nagarjuna and brother Chaitanya in the baraat and dancing with them. Nagarjuna, in particular, looks over the moon about his son getting married, dancing with a wide smile on his face.

About Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee

Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, originally from Hyderabad and in the construction business. She is an artist, businesswoman and perfumer from Mumbai. While Akhil and Zainab kept their relationship private, the couple is expected to have dated before their engagement last year. When Akhil got engaged, he had posted on Instagram, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”