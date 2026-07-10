Aryan Khan gets mobbed at Raghav Juyal's birthday bash, stops to help fan who falls amid chaos. Watch

In the video, Aryan was seen leaving the building and going towards his car when he was mobbed by fans trying to take a selfie with him. One of the fans even fell down as Aryan's bodyguards were trying to protect him from the crowd. Aryan stopped to pick his fan up and even told his bodyguard, "araam se". Paparazzi and fans crowded Aryan, leaving him unable to walk properly to his car. He also looked visibly upset with the amount of flash being put on his eyes.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan 's son Aryan Khan became a sensation with his debut directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The filmmaker was recently seen attending Raghav Juyal 's birthday bash in Mumbai, where he was mobbed by fans and paparazzi, and the actor could barely walk to his car. The incident left the internet angry over the lack of civic sense.

One of the internet users wrote, "Poor guy… this is what you have to deal with just to get home." Another commented, "Let the guy breathe. Now people know why some celebrities need security." Another comment read, "People so rude. Pushing and shoving." Another internet user commented, "Why do these ppl behave like this and don’t let them breathe. It’s so annoying." Another comment read, "Omg people are crazy, he is just normal human being."

Another video also showed fans and paparazzi crowding around Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill as they tried to get inside their car.

About Aryan Khan Aryan made his grand debut as director with the Netflix show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series which was a sattire on Bollywood, took digs at nepotism, power struggle in the industry, won praise from critics as well as the audience. The show featured Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal among others in key roles. It also featured starry cameos of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, SS Rajamouli, Arshad Warsi and Karan Johar among others. The show was a success with special praise for Aryan's direction and humour.

Talking about The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan told Variety India, "What is interesting about the show is — in Bollywood, there’s many truths, many lies, that kind of are disguised.. and vice versa, and it’s just the novelty of the mystery or the wonder that entices audiences to watch. People will be fascinated by it, be annoyed by it, be whatever they want because of the largeness and the mystery and the wonder."