Aryan Khan gets mobbed at Raghav Juyal's birthday bash, stops to help fan who falls amid chaos. Watch
During a recent outing, Aryan Khan was mobbed by fans and paparazzi, prompting online outrage over celebrity treatment and public behaviour.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan became a sensation with his debut directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The filmmaker was recently seen attending Raghav Juyal's birthday bash in Mumbai, where he was mobbed by fans and paparazzi, and the actor could barely walk to his car. The incident left the internet angry over the lack of civic sense.
Aryan Khan gets mobbed at Raghav Juyal's birthday party
In the video, Aryan was seen leaving the building and going towards his car when he was mobbed by fans trying to take a selfie with him. One of the fans even fell down as Aryan's bodyguards were trying to protect him from the crowd. Aryan stopped to pick his fan up and even told his bodyguard, "araam se". Paparazzi and fans crowded Aryan, leaving him unable to walk properly to his car. He also looked visibly upset with the amount of flash being put on his eyes.
One of the internet users wrote, "Poor guy… this is what you have to deal with just to get home." Another commented, "Let the guy breathe. Now people know why some celebrities need security." Another comment read, "People so rude. Pushing and shoving." Another internet user commented, "Why do these ppl behave like this and don’t let them breathe. It’s so annoying." Another comment read, "Omg people are crazy, he is just normal human being."
Another video also showed fans and paparazzi crowding around Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill as they tried to get inside their car.
About Aryan Khan
Aryan made his grand debut as director with the Netflix show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series which was a sattire on Bollywood, took digs at nepotism, power struggle in the industry, won praise from critics as well as the audience. The show featured Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal among others in key roles. It also featured starry cameos of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, SS Rajamouli, Arshad Warsi and Karan Johar among others. The show was a success with special praise for Aryan's direction and humour.
Talking about The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan told Variety India, "What is interesting about the show is — in Bollywood, there’s many truths, many lies, that kind of are disguised.. and vice versa, and it’s just the novelty of the mystery or the wonder that entices audiences to watch. People will be fascinated by it, be annoyed by it, be whatever they want because of the largeness and the mystery and the wonder."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.