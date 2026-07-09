‘What is Hindu-Muslim in this?': Deool Band 2 director slams religion debate after Shah Rukh Khan waived ₹42 lakh fee

'Don’t have to prove anything to anyone'

He further added, “The film was ready for release, and we had to clear the dues. He simply said, ‘Give them the DCP first. We’ll sort out the bill later.’ Isn’t that greatness? If someone helps us with such a big heart, should we ignore that kindness because of caste or religion? We must acknowledge it. As far as Hindutva is concerned, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Thanking Shah Rukh Khan has nothing to do with my Hindutva ideology. A good person is a good person."