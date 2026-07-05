Step inside 100-year-old 'Bollywood' villa in Mumbai worth over ₹200 crore where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have stayed

Today, Villa Rashmi has evolved into one of Bollywood’s most sought-after filming locations. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Kunal Kemmu and many more, some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars have filmed here, earning the property the nickname of a “Bollywood villa.”

It has survived World War II , witnessed generations of family memories, and retained much of its original character through a painstaking restoration. Built using locally sourced Malad stone, the villa was originally designed to accommodate workers involved in the Marine Drive reclamation project, featuring living quarters for dozens of families as well as horse stables.

Giving viewers an exclusive tour of the sprawling estate in a July 3 YouTube video by Pinkvilla, the owner revealed the fascinating history behind Villa Rashmi. Originally built as a guest house by his visionary grandfather during the construction of Marine Drive, the estate boasts over a century of history.

Spread across nearly an acre in the heart of Mumbai, Villa Rashmi is a breathtaking 100-year-old heritage estate that effortlessly blends history, architecture and Bollywood glamour. Home to 72 rooms and approximately 25,000 sq. ft. of built-up space, the sprawling property is believed to be worth well over ₹200 crore. Yet, its owner has never had it professionally valued. The reason? To him, Villa Rashmi is simply priceless. (Also read: Step inside the 'Teletubbies-coded' peanut-shaped home in Mexico with no straight walls and cave-like interiors. Watch )

Salman Khan’s room to Shah Rukh Khan’s suite One of the home’s biggest highlights is the room fondly known as “Salman Khan’s room.” The actor stayed overnight at the villa while shooting and even suggested changes to the room’s layout, including repositioning the bed and installing a statement mirror that remains part of the décor today. According to the owner, Salman also spent considerable time in the room undergoing physiotherapy for a back injury.

Another celebrity favourite is the suite used by Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly chose to relax inside the heritage home instead of retreating to his luxurious vanity van. The superstar later left a note in the villa’s guest book praising the comfort of the room after taking a nap there.

The villa’s celebrity connections don’t end there. A Moroccan-themed suite has welcomed Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao and several other actors during film and commercial shoots, while every room across the property has been thoughtfully designed around antique furniture and heritage-inspired interiors.

What makes Villa Rashmi truly priceless Beyond its Bollywood credentials, the estate is filled with remarkable stories. A century-old well with mineral-rich water once supplied water to Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel for years. A sprawling backyard hosts family celebrations beneath towering trees, while a massive vintage swing, Burmese teak ceilings, intricate Lakshmi-patterned railings and a library built as a surprise birthday gift for the owner’s father add to the home’s timeless charm.

Despite its remarkable history and star-studded guest list, the owner believes Villa Rashmi’s true value cannot be measured in crores. For him, the century-old estate is defined by one thing above all else: the quality of life it offers amid the chaos of Mumbai.