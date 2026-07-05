Step inside 100-year-old 'Bollywood' villa in Mumbai worth over ₹200 crore where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have stayed
Worth over ₹200 crore, Villa Rashmi is a 100-year-old heritage estate with 72 rooms that has welcomed Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood stars.
Spread across nearly an acre in the heart of Mumbai, Villa Rashmi is a breathtaking 100-year-old heritage estate that effortlessly blends history, architecture and Bollywood glamour. Home to 72 rooms and approximately 25,000 sq. ft. of built-up space, the sprawling property is believed to be worth well over ₹200 crore. Yet, its owner has never had it professionally valued. The reason? To him, Villa Rashmi is simply priceless. (Also read: Step inside the 'Teletubbies-coded' peanut-shaped home in Mexico with no straight walls and cave-like interiors. Watch )
Inside Bollywood's favourite villa
Giving viewers an exclusive tour of the sprawling estate in a July 3 YouTube video by Pinkvilla, the owner revealed the fascinating history behind Villa Rashmi. Originally built as a guest house by his visionary grandfather during the construction of Marine Drive, the estate boasts over a century of history.
It has survived World War II, witnessed generations of family memories, and retained much of its original character through a painstaking restoration. Built using locally sourced Malad stone, the villa was originally designed to accommodate workers involved in the Marine Drive reclamation project, featuring living quarters for dozens of families as well as horse stables.
Today, Villa Rashmi has evolved into one of Bollywood’s most sought-after filming locations. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Kunal Kemmu and many more, some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars have filmed here, earning the property the nickname of a “Bollywood villa.”
Salman Khan’s room to Shah Rukh Khan’s suite
One of the home’s biggest highlights is the room fondly known as “Salman Khan’s room.” The actor stayed overnight at the villa while shooting and even suggested changes to the room’s layout, including repositioning the bed and installing a statement mirror that remains part of the décor today. According to the owner, Salman also spent considerable time in the room undergoing physiotherapy for a back injury.
Another celebrity favourite is the suite used by Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly chose to relax inside the heritage home instead of retreating to his luxurious vanity van. The superstar later left a note in the villa’s guest book praising the comfort of the room after taking a nap there.
The villa’s celebrity connections don’t end there. A Moroccan-themed suite has welcomed Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao and several other actors during film and commercial shoots, while every room across the property has been thoughtfully designed around antique furniture and heritage-inspired interiors.
What makes Villa Rashmi truly priceless
Beyond its Bollywood credentials, the estate is filled with remarkable stories. A century-old well with mineral-rich water once supplied water to Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel for years. A sprawling backyard hosts family celebrations beneath towering trees, while a massive vintage swing, Burmese teak ceilings, intricate Lakshmi-patterned railings and a library built as a surprise birthday gift for the owner’s father add to the home’s timeless charm.
Despite its remarkable history and star-studded guest list, the owner believes Villa Rashmi’s true value cannot be measured in crores. For him, the century-old estate is defined by one thing above all else: the quality of life it offers amid the chaos of Mumbai.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More