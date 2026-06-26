Step inside the 'Teletubbies-coded' peanut-shaped home in Mexico with no straight walls and cave-like interiors. Watch

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live inside a home inspired by nature instead of geometry, Casa Orgánica in Mexico offers the answer. In a May 12 Instagram video, home and design page Casita Homes gave viewers a tour of the iconic residence designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain that blurs the line between architecture and landscape, replacing straight walls and sharp corners with flowing curves that feel almost cave-like. (Also read: Step inside Vedang Raina's stylish Mumbai apartment with vintage decor; Farah Khan can't stop admiring the kitchen ) Hidden beneath a green roof, this Mexico home has no straight walls. (Instagram/@casitahomes_)

Hidden beneath a living green roof Located in Naucalpan de Juárez, about 45 minutes from Mexico City, Casa Orgánica was completed in 1984 as Senosiain’s family home. Inspired by the shape of a peanut shell, the residence consists of two interconnected oval spaces, one for everyday living and another for rest, linked by a gently curving passageway.

From the outside, the house is almost invisible. Instead of a conventional roof, it is covered with a lush layer of grass and vegetation that blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. The curved glass entrance emerges from the greenery, making the home appear as though it has naturally grown out of the earth rather than being built on it.

Step inside and the first thing you’ll notice is the absence of rigid geometry. The walls, ceiling and floor flow continuously into one another, creating soft sculptural interiors without harsh edges. Built using ferrocement, the home feels organic, almost like walking through a naturally formed cave.