Step inside Vedang Raina's stylish Mumbai apartment with vintage decor; Farah Khan can't stop admiring the kitchen

The home strikes a balance between contemporary design and old-world charm. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, while cream-toned sofas, patterned rugs, bookshelves and soft lighting create a cosy atmosphere. Decorative mouldings on the walls add a touch of sophistication, making the space feel both luxurious and inviting.

While welcoming Farah and her cook Dilip, Vedang clarified that the apartment is a rented home, saying, “We lucked out with this place. I've taken it on rent.” The tour showcased everything from his sunlit living room and elegant dining area to his sleek modern kitchen, giving viewers a closer look at the actor's personal style and living space. (Also read: Step inside Campus Beats actor Shruti Sinha's Mumbai home with pastel interiors, family artwork and dance memories )

Actor Vedang Raina recently opened the doors to his Mumbai residence in a home tour on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan 's YouTube channel on June 12, offering fans a glimpse of the warm, thoughtfully designed space he currently lives in.

One of the standout features of the house is its sleek, modern kitchen. Designed in a galley layout, the space features handleless cabinetry, neutral tones, built-in appliances and ample counter space. During the tour, Farah couldn’t help but admire it, exclaiming, “Very lovely your kitchen. What a kitchen!” The kitchen also opens up to a scenic view, prompting another appreciative remark: “What a view after cooking here.”

Vintage décor, family touches and a love for cinema The dining area reflects Vedang’s understated aesthetic. A solid wooden dining table sits atop a traditional patterned rug, while a large framed mirror visually expands the room. Indoor plants and wooden accents lend warmth to the otherwise minimal interiors.

The actor’s love for cinema is visible throughout the home. A vintage poster of the classic film Bombay to Goa occupies pride of place, prompting a conversation about movies and film memorabilia. The house also features bookshelves and reading corners, with Vedang revealing that his father is the biggest reader in the family.

As Farah summed up during the visit, “This house is very nice,” and the tour makes it easy to see why. The residence combines modern design, cinematic nostalgia and homely warmth, offering a space that feels as charming as the actor himself.