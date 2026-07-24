Feeling lonely even in a crowd? Mental health expert explains why loneliness is rising in India and how to reconnect
The loneliness epidemic is growing in India. A mental health expert shares the reasons and practical tips to reconnect with others.
India boasts of 750 million internet users. In addition to that, we are the most connected and youngest major population in the world. And yet, the loneliness epidemic is rising the fastest in the population that uses the internet the most.
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What statistics say?
About 43% of urban Indians experience loneliness occasionally. 1 out of 6 people experience regular loneliness. According to India's Longitudinal Aging Study, among the adults aged 45 years and above, 72,000 people in 35 Indian states have reported 20.5% moderate loneliness and another 13% severe loneliness.
Why is this happening ?
Migration without roots
Every year, millions move for work purposes, living alone in small rented rooms with no family around or even with complete strangers under rotation leases. “The connection through neighbours, cousins, and old friends just doesn't make its way when migrating,” said Nupoor Mohan, mental health expert and founder of The Full Circle.
Performativity of connection
Being visible online does not equal being seen. People are busy writing, posting and responding, but at the same time feel like they are not visible enough in their own social networks. Visibility has become easy to achieve; intimacy hasn’t.
Cultural silence
In India, loneliness is something that people do not like to admit, especially men, as they should be independent. There is simply no word for it in their language, no social acceptance. According to Noopur, the reason why it’s dangerous is that it's designed to remain silent. No one would write about their feelings of loneliness, so all the brands and employers keep optimising for what they cannot see.
Health consequences
Chronic loneliness can bring about depression, anxiety, sleeping disorders, even heart disease, and weaken the immune system. In the elderly population, depression makes one more likely to become lonely 6.5 times more likely, and disabled by 6.5 times more than those without depression.
5 ways to repair connections
Name it aloud: When you feel lonely, speak to another person about your feelings. It will activate the process of emotional regulation and bonding in your brain.
Use a listening service, not a therapy service: A listening service provides one-on-one communication where the listener listens empathically without giving advice, which might be needed before going for therapy.
Build third places physically: The workplace is important here, as 78% of generation Z workers prefer working places that foster connections with other people; otherwise, they would leave their job due to the lack of connections.
Analyse your digital diet: If the platform causes comparison and not connection, it adds to the problem, not solves it.
Seek professional help with no shame: Connection is not something you add as a wellness category late in the year. Connection is infrastructure. We must design our businesses for connection like we do for retention or revenues, thoughtfully and before the fissures appear.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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