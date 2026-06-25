Loneliness may harm the brain almost as much as smoking, warn neurologists

Loneliness is often viewed as an emotional challenge, but its effect can extend far beyond mental well-being. Growing evidence suggests that chronic loneliness and social isolation can have a significant impact on brain health, potentially affecting memory, decision-making, cognitive function, and even long-term neurological outcomes. (Also read: Cricketer Axar Patel’s ‘worst diet’ included tea, puffs and no breakfast; says one protein habit transformed his routine ) Social isolation impacts brain health, increasing the risk of cognitive decline. (pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director, Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, explained that social connection plays a vital role in brain health, as regular interactions help stimulate cognition, regulate emotions, and maintain healthy stress responses.

“When a person experiences prolonged loneliness, the brain can remain in a state of heightened alertness, leading to increased levels of stress hormones such as cortisol,” Dr Bahrani explains. “Over time, this may affect sleep quality, concentration, memory, and mood.”

How loneliness changes the brain Research has linked chronic loneliness to changes in areas of the brain responsible for emotions, learning, and decision-making. Reduced social interaction may also limit the mental stimulation needed to maintain cognitive flexibility and resilience as people age.

“Social connection is to the brain what exercise is to the body,” says Dr Bahrani. “Conversations, shared experiences, and relationships continuously activate different cognitive networks. When those interactions decrease, the brain receives less stimulation.”

Loneliness can also indirectly affect neurological health by influencing lifestyle habits. People who feel socially isolated may be more likely to experience poor sleep, reduced physical activity, unhealthy eating habits, or substance dependence, all factors associated with poorer brain health.