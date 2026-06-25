Cricketer Axar Patel’s ‘worst diet’ included tea, puffs and no breakfast; says one protein habit transformed his routine

Recalling his earlier eating habits, Axar said his mornings often began with just tea, followed by snacks such as puffs, patties, samosas, vada pav and sev puri, with no proper breakfast in sight. “My trainer had seen my worst diet. He understood my mentality and told me that if I wasn’t having breakfast, at least I should start my day with protein,” he said.

The all-rounder revealed that his trainer, Soham Desai, played a key role in improving his diet after witnessing what Axar described as his “worst diet.”

Speaking about nutrition and fitness, Axar admitted that he does not obsess over counting macros or tracking every gram of protein and carbohydrates. “I’m involved in some things, but not too deeply. I know this isn’t ideal, but I don’t get into all the calculations. I don’t think, ‘I need exactly 25 grams of protein’ or a certain amount of carbs every day,” Axar said.

India all-rounder Axar Patel may be one of the fittest athletes in the country today, but he admits his diet once looked nothing like that of a professional cricketer. From starting his day with tea and puffs to regularly skipping breakfast, Patel revealed how adopting a simple protein-first habit transformed his nutrition and daily routine during a conversation with Jatin Sapru on Like An Athlete. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut promotes millets and colourful thali for balanced diet, says ‘eat local, eat seasonal’ for better health )

That advice led to a lasting change. “Now it has become a habit that I wake up and have protein first. Whether I eat breakfast or not, I’ll take protein,” Axar shared.

What’s in Axar Patel’s morning protein shake The cricketer detailed his go-to morning protein shake, which includes a scoop of protein powder, almonds, walnuts, half a banana, almond milk and cold water. On days when he needs an extra boost of energy, he even adds a shot of espresso. “I blend it all into a shake and drink it. No matter what, my day starts with this now,” he said.

According to Axar, the goal was not to follow a strict diet plan but to give his body a consistent nutritional foundation every morning. “He told me that if I give my body these nutrients every morning, it will get used to receiving them regularly and function accordingly,” Axar added.

The Indian star’s admission offers a glimpse into how small, sustainable changes, rather than strict calorie counting, have helped him build a healthier routine while continuing to perform at the highest level.

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