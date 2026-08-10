Tried and Tested: Nestasia dining pieces that make everyday meals look Pinterest-ready

That is probably why Nestasia has been such a constant in my home for years. I have bought from the brand, gifted its products and watched its collection grow over time. So when a few pieces arrived at my home to try, saying yes was rather easy. After using the wine goblets, glasses and serving plates, my verdict is simple! The designs are delicious. At times, more delicious than the food and drinks I am actually serving.

I have always been someone who loves food. Eating it, talking about it, trying new places and, most importantly, hosting around it. In fact, if I am allowed to say it loudly, hosting gives me more joy than travelling sometimes. I love setting the table, bringing out the good crockery and making even a regular evening at home feel like there is a reason to sit down and linger a little longer.

Is Nestasia tableware actually worth buying? For me, the answer is a very easy yes. I have had Nestasia products across three homes and two families, and not a single product has gone awry so far. That matters to me far more than a pretty product photograph because tableware is something I actually use. I am not interested in buying beautiful pieces that sit inside a cupboard waiting for some imaginary special occasion.

I also know that Nestasia does not manufacture every product it sells, which makes the consistency even more interesting to me. Sourcing good quality products is not always straightforward, and I would have been the first person to question the brand if I had repeatedly found issues across the products I had bought and gifted. Instead, I keep coming back.

Do beautiful glasses really make everyday drinks feel special? Yes, and my wine goblets are proof of that. I recently served a very simple orange drink in one, and somehow it immediately felt like I had put in far more effort than I actually had. That is exactly what I want from tableware.

The goblets have a lovely shape and detailing that makes them feel special without making them too formal for everyday use. I can use them for wine when friends are over, a cocktail on a date night or simply a fun drink when I want to make an ordinary evening feel a little less ordinary.

There is also something wonderfully old school about bringing out a proper goblet at home. It changes the mood before the first sip, and I am absolutely here for that.

Are Nestasia glasses good enough for everyday use? The textured glasses are another set I have found myself reaching for regularly. I love glassware that has some detail to it because it makes even something as basic as serving water feel considered.

These glasses have enough visual interest to work with a colourful table, but they are also easy to pair with simpler crockery. I have used them alongside the blue serving plates and the combination works without needing much else.

For me, this is where Nestasia gets everyday tableware right. You can use these glasses at breakfast, with lunch, during an evening drink or when guests arrive. They do not need a formal setting to make sense.

Do dinner plates really change how home-cooked food looks? They absolutely can, and the green dinner plates I received are a good example.

I served pasta on one and chocolate chip cookies on another, and neither required any elaborate styling. I simply transferred the food from the kitchen to the plate. The scalloped edges and deep green finish did most of the visual work.

This is also where my love for hosting comes in. I want my food to look good, but I do not want to spend an hour styling every plate before people can eat. Good tableware should make that process easier.

The plates have enough character to make a regular meal feel a little more special, but they are not so fussy that I would hesitate to use them on a weekday. And honestly, that is the kind of tableware I find myself buying more of now.

What makes Nestasia different from other homeware brands? After my recent conversation with founder Aditi M Agrawal, I understood the thinking behind the collection a little better. Aditi spoke about the gap she saw in Indian homeware between basic utility products and expensive luxury options. Nestasia was created to offer people good design at a price point that still feels accessible.

One line from our conversation stayed with me: “Design is a non-negotiable filter.”

That really does come through in the products. The brand is not simply taking something functional and making it pretty. There is a clear attempt to make everyday objects feel like part of the home rather than things we buy purely because we need them.

For me, that is the real reason Nestasia has remained on my table for so long.

What I liked most about the Nestasia tableware I tested If I had to narrow down my experience with these pieces, these are the things I would mention first:

• The designs: There is enough detail to make everyday table settings feel special without making them difficult to style.

• The quality: After years of buying and gifting from the brand, I have not had a product disappoint me on quality.

• Everyday usability: The glasses, goblets and plates are not pieces I feel the need to save for guests.

• The price point: The products feel special without making me question why I spent that much on tableware.

• The gifting potential: I have gifted Nestasia before and would happily do it again because the products feel useful as well as good-looking.

Would I buy Nestasia tableware again? Without hesitation. In my home, bringing out the finest china has slowly started to mean bringing out Nestasia, and I think that says more than any product description could.

My date nights now regularly happen in the drawing room, with food served on pretty plates and drinks poured into the wine goblets. Sometimes it is pasta. Sometimes it is a snack. Sometimes it is simply a drink after a long day. The occasion does not really matter.

That is what I like most about these pieces. They make you want to use the good stuff instead of saving it.

So if you are looking for tableware that serves plenty of looks at a price point that feels reasonable, Nestasia is a brand I would pick. After years of using and gifting it, and now having tested these pieces at home myself, I have very little reason to change my mind.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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