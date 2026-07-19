Nestasia didn't invent tableware; It simply arrived when India was ready to care about it

Nestasia's thoughtfully designed tableware reflects India's growing interest in stylish everyday living, blending functionality with accessible design for modern homes. (Nestasia) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Ten years ago, the dining table was rarely the star of an Indian home. You bought a dinner set once, usually around your wedding, saved the "good crockery" for guests and filled your kitchen with products chosen almost entirely for utility. Home décor conversations revolved around sofas, wall colours and statement lighting. Plates, serving bowls and casseroles barely entered the conversation. Today, the dining table has quietly become a reflection of personal style. Tablescapes have found a place on Instagram, weekend hosting has become more intentional, and people think far more carefully about what they serve food in than they did a decade ago. It is part of a much larger shift in how Indians view their homes. Every room is expected to feel personal, right down to the kitchen. Some brands created products for this change. Others simply noticed it before everyone else. Nestasia belongs firmly in the second camp. Co-founded by Aditi M Agrawal in 2019, the Kolkata-based home and lifestyle brand did not invent ceramics, serveware or kitchen storage. Instead, it identified a gap that had existed in plain sight. "There was a gap in the market," Agrawal told me during our conversation. "You had utility products at one end and luxury brands at the other. Nobody was serving customers looking for great design at an accessible price." That observation came long before tablescapes became a buzzword.

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Looking beyond utility Agrawal's path to entrepreneurship was shaped by years spent living in Singapore and Hong Kong. Frequent travel across Southeast Asia introduced her to local markets filled with thoughtfully designed home products that were practical, affordable and beautiful at the same time. After moving homes several times, she realised that these were the objects she cared about the most. They made everyday routines feel just a little more enjoyable. Back in India, she noticed a very different retail landscape. Consumers could either buy inexpensive products built almost entirely around function or spend significantly more on premium labels. There was very little in between. That "missing middle", as she describes it, became the foundation of Nestasia. Looking back, the timing could not have been better. Around the same period, Indian homes were beginning to change. Open kitchens became more common, people started hosting more often, social media encouraged beautifully styled spaces and millennials, armed with Pinterest boards and saved Instagram posts, began paying attention to details that previous generations rarely considered. The dining table was no longer just a place to eat. It had become another part of the home that reflected personality. When design became the differentiator Many startups compete on technology. Others focus on pricing. Nestasia built its identity around design, applying it to products that had rarely been treated as lifestyle purchases. Take the humble casserole dish. For years, it existed purely as a practical container that moved food from the kitchen to the dining table before disappearing again. Nestasia redesigned it with floral detailing and laser-etched finishes, so it looked just as comfortable sitting on a beautifully laid table as it did inside a kitchen cabinet. That approach extends across much of the brand's catalogue. Storage jars, serving bowls, bottles and organisers are designed with the same philosophy. They are expected to perform well, but they are also expected to look good while doing it. "Design is non-negotiable for us," says Agrawal. "Your home is an extension of your personality, just like the clothes you wear." It is a simple statement, but it reflects a much larger change in Indian consumer behaviour. Fashion and beauty have already gone through premiumisation. Home products are now following a similar path, with consumers increasingly willing to spend on items that make everyday living feel more considered.

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The store strategy that confirmed a bigger trend One of the most interesting parts of my conversation with Agrawal had little to do with products. Like many modern consumer brands, Nestasia began as an online business before expanding into physical retail. Conventional wisdom suggested that brick-and-mortar stores would mainly serve existing online customers looking for a more immersive shopping experience. The numbers told a different story. According to Agrawal, close to 90% of customers visiting Nestasia stores had never shopped with the brand online. That single insight reinforced something many retailers are beginning to recognise. India's retail market is not moving towards an online-only future. Instead, consumers are comfortably moving between digital platforms and physical stores, depending on what they are buying. For home products, the in-store experience still matters. People want to feel the texture of ceramics, compare finishes, see colours under natural lighting and imagine how products might look inside their own homes. Clicking "add to cart" is easy. Choosing the right serving bowl is often more emotional than that. The next chapter sits inside the kitchen After establishing itself in dining and décor, Nestasia is now turning its attention to kitchenware, a category Agrawal describes as several times larger than dining and one that offers far greater opportunities for repeat purchases. The company has already expanded into cookware, storage and kitchen organisation, applying the same design-first thinking to products that have traditionally been treated as purely functional. Its triply stainless steel pressure cooker is one example. Beyond the technical benefits of keeping aluminium away from food, the product was also designed to look visually appealing, bringing colour into a category that has changed very little over the years. The idea is not to make cooking fashionable for the sake of it. It is to remove the assumption that practical products have to be plain. That philosophy mirrors what is happening across Indian homes today. Consumers no longer separate function from aesthetics quite as rigidly as they once did.

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