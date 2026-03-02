How to select the right crockery for your home? Interior designer suggests 5 must-have crockery pieces or sets

La Opala Diva Sovrana Collection Opal Glass Crockery | Full Plate Set of 6 Persian Grey | Dinner Plate for Dining & Gifting | Microwave Safe | 100% Vegetarian | Extra Strong | Super Light & WhiteView Details
How to select the right crockery for your home sounds like a simple question until you actually try to build a set from scratch. It is easy to get distracted by what looks beautiful on a shelf. It is far harder to choose pieces that feel right in the hand, stack neatly in a cupboard and survive daily use.
Buying crockery is an art. It is the balance between aesthetics and utility that makes a collection work. The weight of a dinner plate, the depth of a bowl, the finish that will not scratch after a few washes, all of it plays a role in shaping your everyday dining experience.
That is why I turned to interior designer Jatin Kapoor for clarity. An engineer by training and the founder of lifestyle company Mantra One, he approaches design with structure and intent. From designing his own home to building a 40,000-plus sq ft brand with over 100 professionals, his perspective goes beyond trends. When he speaks about the 5 must-have crockery pieces, it is grounded in real living, not just styling.
Using his tips, I narrowed my own search to highly rated (4+ star ratings online with solid user reviews), practical pieces that blend daily function with lasting style.
Building your crockery collection at home
When I asked the expert how someone should begin, his answer was refreshingly direct. “Start with what you will use every single day," he said. “Crockery should serve your lifestyle first, and look good while doing it.”
Instead of overwhelming you with a long shopping list, he breaks it down into five core pieces. These are the building blocks of a functional table and a well-organised cupboard.
Dinner plates 10 to 12 inches
Think of these as the main plates used in every meal. Go for solid, microwave-safe plates that survive everyday chaos, from rushed lunches to elaborate Sunday dinners, without looking too jarring or easily outdated. Choose timeless designs or solid colours to make it truly something that you can use forever.
Quarter plates
The most underrated plates in your cabinet. Breakfast, evening snacks, salads and desserts all land here. You will reach for these more often than you think. That is why stock up on double the quantity and maybe multiple materials like steel for everyday use and glass/crystal/ceramic for when you are entertaining.
The deep bowl duo
A mix of small Indian style katoris for dals and curries, along with larger cereal or noodle bowls for soups and pasta. Both support different rhythms of dining at home, and both are essential. Especially if you have kids at home, you will agree, these are essentials because sometimes you don’t even need plates. So stock up on melamine for the unbreakable needs as well.
Beverage ware
Mugs for daily tea or coffee. Cups with saucers for hosting. One signals comfort, the other feels more ceremonial. But beverage ware is the new rage, and you have to run the race! From matcha to kombucha and even fancy teas. The best way to win this is to have at least 3 different sets, simple, everyday, to fancy and multi-purpose.
Serving bowls and platters
Two or three medium-to-large serving bowls and at least one platter. These move food from the kitchen to the table and define the mood of family-style meals.
Start here. Build slowly. Add personality once the essentials are in place.
Before you start, understand the material science behind crockery
Material is not a decorative choice. It determines durability, maintenance and longevity. Here is a simplified breakdown based on Jatin’s advice.
Material
Best For
Jatin’s Expert Note
Bone China
Formal dining
Lightweight and refined in feel, yet surprisingly durable.
Porcelain
All-round use
Smooth finish, versatile and dependable.
Stoneware
Everyday dining
Strong with a rustic character and a heavier hand feel.
Ceramic
Decorative pieces
Affordable and widely available in varied designs.
Melamine
Outdoor settings
Lightweight and practical, best kept for casual or outdoor meals.
For Jatin Kapoor, crockery is not a background detail. It is part of how a home expresses itself. He says his high-net-worth clients treat their tableware as an extension of their interiors, not just a utility item tucked behind glass doors.
Your crockery collection, when built right, can make both daily eating and hosting a breeze!
As a starting point, keep six to eight dinner plates, quarter plates and bowls. Add two or three serving bowls and a platter. The extra pieces save you during hosting or accidental breakage.
Porcelain and stoneware are both dependable for daily use. They balance durability with good looks. Bone china works beautifully for formal settings, while melamine suits outdoor meals.
Not automatically. Always check the label. Gold rims and metallic detailing usually do not belong in the microwave. Dishwasher safety also varies by material and finish.
Start with a cohesive base in neutral tones. Once your essentials are sorted, mix in accent pieces slowly. That way, your table feels layered, not chaotic.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
