How to select the right crockery for your home? Interior designer suggests 5 must-have crockery pieces or sets

How to select the right crockery for your home sounds like a simple question until you actually try to build a set from scratch. It is easy to get distracted by what looks beautiful on a shelf. It is far harder to choose pieces that feel right in the hand, stack neatly in a cupboard and survive daily use. Thoughtfully arranged dining table featuring neutral plates, deep bowls and serving platters styled for everyday meals and hosting (canva.com/Jatin Kapoor (Mantra One))

Buying crockery is an art. It is the balance between aesthetics and utility that makes a collection work. The weight of a dinner plate, the depth of a bowl, the finish that will not scratch after a few washes, all of it plays a role in shaping your everyday dining experience.

That is why I turned to interior designer Jatin Kapoor for clarity. An engineer by training and the founder of lifestyle company Mantra One, he approaches design with structure and intent. From designing his own home to building a 40,000-plus sq ft brand with over 100 professionals, his perspective goes beyond trends. When he speaks about the 5 must-have crockery pieces, it is grounded in real living, not just styling.

Using his tips, I narrowed my own search to highly rated (4+ star ratings online with solid user reviews), practical pieces that blend daily function with lasting style.

Building your crockery collection at home When I asked the expert how someone should begin, his answer was refreshingly direct. “Start with what you will use every single day," he said. “Crockery should serve your lifestyle first, and look good while doing it.”

Instead of overwhelming you with a long shopping list, he breaks it down into five core pieces. These are the building blocks of a functional table and a well-organised cupboard.