Healthy parenting 101: Psychologist shares valuable tips to help your teen with emotional regulation

Teenage can be a difficult time to navigate through with a range of emotions and hormones playing with the mind. However, healthy parenting demands that instead of dismissing their emotions, we should learn to sit with them and try to address them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Alisha Lalljee, psychologist, special educator and psychotherapist said, “Emotional regulation is the ability to recognise, manage, and respond to emotions in a healthy and appropriate way. It involves controlling emotional reactions to different situations, maintaining emotional balance, and adapting to stress or challenges effectively.” Also read | Is your teenager dealing with deeper emotional or psychological issues? Watch out for these signs and red flags Teenagers face the challenges of adolescence during this age.(Shutterstock)

Alisha Lalljee further added that teenagers face the challenges of adolescence during this age, added up with peer pressure, examination anxiety, and identity crisis. “Helping teens manage their emotions effectively can lead to better decision-making, improved mental health, and stronger social interactions,” she said.

Here are a few ways to help emotional regulation in teens:

Encouraging open communication

One of the most effective ways to support emotional regulation is by fostering open communication. Encouraging teens to express their feelings without fear of judgment helps them understand and process their emotions. Active listening, validating their experiences, and offering guidance rather than immediate solutions can build their confidence in handling emotional challenges independently.

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Teaching mindfulness and relaxation techniques can also be beneficial. Practices such as deep breathing, meditation, and journaling enable teens to calm their minds and gain control over their reactions. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and a balanced diet contribute significantly to emotional stability by reducing stress and enhancing overall well-being. Also read | The hidden cost of appearing perfect in your teenage: Study says, it can lead to social disconnect

Encourage them to share their emotions and thoughts with you.(Shutterstock)

Be a good example for them

Modeling healthy emotional regulation is essential. Teens often learn by observing the behaviour of adults around them. Demonstrating self-control, managing stress constructively, and discussing personal emotional experiences in a healthy way provide them with valuable examples to follow. Encouraging problem-solving skills and resilience-building activities further equips teens to handle emotional challenges effectively.

Therapy

If a teen is struggling with persistent mood swings, anxiety, or emotional distress, counselling or therapy can provide tailored strategies for emotional regulation. Creating a supportive environment where teens feel safe to express themselves and seek help fosters their emotional growth and resilience. Also read | 7 social-emotional skills for teens that are essential in the digital world

Creating a supportive environment

Creating a supportive and understanding environment empowers teens to develop strong emotional regulation skills, leading to healthier relationships, better decision-making, and long-term emotional resilience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.