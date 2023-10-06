Is your teenager dealing with deeper emotional or psychological issues? Watch out for these signs and red flags

Teenagers face more challenging issues in today's quick-changing and ever-evolving world. Adolescence is a crucial developmental stage that is characterized by a flurry of physical, emotional, and social changes. While many adolescents make it through this time with resiliency and flexibility, some may struggle with more serious emotional or mental health problems that frequently go unnoticed. Being alert to the warning signals that a teen may be struggling on the inside is crucial for parents and guardians. Teen mental health alert: Signs your teenager might need help(Pexels )

“Teenagers often act in ways that parents cannot understand. Unknown to parents much of this is rooted in normal developmental patterns. During adolescence teenagers are learning to make age appropriate choices. While developing these skills they could make “silly” mistakes which parents may label as signs of “irresponsibility” or “immaturity”. This often happens because necessary competence has not developed. However when poor choices have material impacts on academics, social success and self-esteem it is important to understand the underlying reasons for such outcomes” says Dr Pramit Rastogi, child and adolescent psychiatrist and medical director at STEPS Center for Mental Health, Gurugram.

Dr Pramit further shared with HT Lifestyle some crucial signs and red flags that can help you identify if your teenager is dealing with any deeper emotional or mental health issues.

Understanding the adolescent brain

The prefrontal cortex of the brain controls choice and decision making. It is responsible for planning, organising and emotional regulation. Between the age of 13 and 18 this part of the brain is still developing (fun fact - it continues to develop till the age of 25!). As a result it is normal at this age for teenagers to

Display reluctance in studying “boring” subjects.

Struggle in choosing competing priorities e.g. attending a party a day before an exam.

Lying and not taking responsibility for their actions, but owning up when confronted.

Drag themselves to do chores e.g. cleaning their cupboard or helping at home.

Be protective of their online/ social life but share difficulties at times of distress.

Trying to fit in socially at times to their own discomfort. e.g. being very focused on their appearance, wearing clothes that are trendy but they actually dislike.

Accountability structures like schools, supportive parents and teachers play a critical role in providing the necessary scaffolding for teenagers to navigate this period. Ensuring that they stay safe and continue to progress on the path of developing into healthy adults.

Early signs

The story starts changing if there are negative impacts in day to day functioning. This deviation is often observed for one or more of the following reasons.

Over protection or lack of expected accountability from the child at home.

Low self-esteem resulting in poor social choices which may be in conflict with home rules or the law.

Impulse control difficulties caused by biological predispositions.

Parents may find themselves observing behaviour along the following themes

Low interest in academic proficiency with a dismissive attitude towards studies.

Occasional reminders from school regarding academic or disciplinary difficulties.

That they (parents) are working harder than the child for college admissions.

Lying with higher frequency, leading to erosion of trust and conflicts at home.

Emerging social difficulties with limited friends or intense, short lived friendships.

At this stage it is recommended that parents are curious and try to understand their child's struggles. It is important to engage in an open and disarming tone, allowing the child to safely express what might be troubling them. Parents should under no circumstances label their children using phrases like “pathological liar” or “you are untrustworthy” or “nobody in the family is like you”. These reinforce negative self-perception and tend to perpetuate even poorer behaviour.

Recognising the red flags

Deeper struggles around taking responsibility don’t happen overnight, they build up over a period of time. What may have started as acceptable shortcomings now feel out of line and become established norms of behaviour. Mostly due to the amplification of pre-existing difficulties (over protection, low self-esteem, biological pre-dispositions) and may manifest as

Shocking inconsistencies in academics. e.g. missing exams due to lack of preparation, falling short of attendance or not showing up for scheduled tutor sessions.

Complete breakdown in parent-child relationship around screen usage, sleep regulation, non-adherence to reasonable home rules.

Strong disciplinary action from school leading to rustication or suspension.

A gap year after school due to lack of planning and execution for college.

Patterns of high risk behaviour without taking responsibility for any actions.

Significant impulsivity including stealing, physical aggression and using abusive language.

In these circumstances it is imperative to seek professional help. Interventions typically include the following

Developing a systemic understanding of the problem as it emerged (from childhood to adolescence) versus focusing only on the current symptoms.

Working with the child and parent to build strategies and support structures.

The use of medication in case of impulse control disorders like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Leveraging academic or cognitive assessments to identify any learning disabilities.

Psychoeducation to develop empathy for the struggles of the child and the parents.

As overwhelming as the struggles of a child may be timely interventions, parental support, patience and healing are the only cure.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!