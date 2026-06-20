Deool Band 2 director reacts to backlash over Shah Rukh Khan’s support: ‘Give credit to those who deserve it’

Taking to his Instagram account, the director has now broken his silence on the chatter around the film and Shah Rukh's association. He said, “I’ve been travelling across Maharashtra all this while, yet nobody seemed to notice me. But the moment I mentioned the name of a Bollywood star, everyone’s pens started moving at once. Some people had already tried hard to stop the film, but they couldn’t. So now, why are they fighting it through indirect means? This film has come this far without the backing of any so-called big names or influential figures, because the efforts behind it have been honest and sincere. Thank you, everyone.”

A few days ago, it was revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan 's generosity helped Deool Band 2 director Pravin Tarde overcome budget issues during the post-production of the film. The Marathi film emerged as a success at the box office, crossing ₹80 crore worldwide. After Pravin revealed how Shah Rukh stepped in to help the project at a crucial stage, there were some mixed reactions.

Tarde then added a line from a poem by Marathi writer Vinda Karandikar, which roughly translates to: “Your stature does not increase by denying someone their due. Always remember to give credit to those who deserve it.” He went on to add, “Whether it’s Pitya (the character in the film) or Shah Rukh Khan, it doesn’t matter. If someone has helped you, you should be able to openly acknowledge it and appreciate them publicly.”

For the unversed, Tarde had earlier shared that he approached Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), the digital format required to screen films in theatres. Tarde revealed that although he had allocated ₹12 lakh for it, the final cost came to ₹42 lakh. However, he did not have that kind of money to pay Red Chillies.

Later, when the makers of Deool Band 2 still did not have the money to pay for the DCP, the matter reached the superstar, Shah Rukh decided to waive the fee.