Arshad Warsi reveals why he instantly said yes to Shah Rukh Khan's King: ‘Cannot say no to him’

It's a packed year for Arshad Warsi. The actor recently appeared in Welcome to the Jungle and Rajkumar Hirani's first web series, Pritam and Pedro, and is now looking forward to the release of Dhamaal 4. Another major project on his slate is Shah Rukh Khan starrer King, which will arrive in cinemas in December 2026. Speaking during the promotions of Dhamaal 4, Arshad shared how he came on board the film and why he didn't think twice before saying yes. Arshad Warsi says love for Shah Rukh Khan made saying yes to King an easy decision.

Arshad Warsi says he could never refuse Shah Rukh Khan During a conversation with Mashable India alongside co-star Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi spoke about joining King and shared that the decision came naturally because of his bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. He said, “Cannot say no to Shah Rukh Khan. You cannot say no to. Even when Aryan called up. I say what do you want me to do? Gafoor.”

The actor went on to recall his conversation with Aryan Khan before signing on for the project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, for Netflix, which marked Aryan's directorial debut. “Woh kahaniyan suna raha tha. Maine bola Aryan mujhe kuch nahi sun. Jab do din tumko jo mujhse karana hai karao. (He was telling stories. I said, ‘Aryan, I don't want to hear anything. Whatever you want me to do for those two days, make me do it.) I am doing it because I love your dad, I love you, that's it. I love your family’),” he added.

Dhamaal 4 to hit theatres this July Before audiences get to see Arshad in King, he will return to one of his most loved comedy franchises with Dhamaal 4. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film reunites fan favourites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios. The film is backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10, 2026.