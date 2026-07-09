Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer: Raghav Juyal plays a delusional struggling actor hoping to land a role in Salman Khan movie

The makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have finally dropped the film's trailer, and it promises a full-blown comedy packed with confusion, drama and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. After impressing audiences with his intense performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal is switching gears with a light-hearted role that puts his comic timing front and centre. The trailer introduces viewers to Ajay Singh, a struggling actor whose life spirals into one absurd situation after another. Raghav Juyal's Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer brings laughs and chaos.

The trailer sets the tone for a comedy of errors The trailer begins with the quirky line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own b*llsh*t,” immediately making it clear that the film isn't taking itself too seriously. What follows is a fast-paced glimpse into Ajay Singh's chaotic world, where every attempt to solve one problem only creates a bigger one. Packed with exaggerated situations, quirky characters and dramatic twists, the trailer leans into complete entertainer territory.

One of the funniest moments comes when Raghav's character says, “Abey, meri girlfriend ne apne bhai ko bola hai ki woh pregnant hai. Maine apni girlfriend ko bola meri behen pregnant hai. In short, bhai ke emotion mein khel ke abortion ke liye paise jugaad rahe hain (Dude, my girlfriend told her brother she’s pregnant. I told my girlfriend that *my* sister is pregnant. Basically, we’re playing on her brother’s emotions to scrape together the money for an abortion).”

The trailer also slips in a playful meta reference to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a film that Raghav Juyal was also part of. During a scene with Sanjay Kapoor's character, his character says, “Aaj ek audition diya hai. Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Behen ka, Bhaijaan ke bhai ka role mil raha hai (I gave an audition today for Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Behen. I'm up for the role of Bhaijaan's brother.” The joke lands as a tongue-in-cheek callback to his own filmography and brings the trailer to an amusing close.