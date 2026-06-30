Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM spark dating rumours with cosy photos; fans say ‘they look cute together’

On Tuesday, Raghav and Niharika took to Instagram and shared a set of photos in which they appeared to be getting cosy. In one of the pictures, Raghav is seen warmly hugging Niharika from behind, while another captures the duo making goofy expressions as they lean into each other.

Are sparks flying between actor-dancer Raghav Juyal and influencer Niharika NM ? The duo has set social media abuzz after sharing a series of cosy pictures together, leaving fans wondering whether there is more than friendship between them.

Raghav's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star, Shehnaaz Gill, reacted to the photos by commenting, "best" along with an evil eye emoji. Fans, meanwhile, were left guessing. While some believed the pictures were from an upcoming music video or film promotion, others wondered whether the two are dating.

One comment read, "Are they dating?" Another wrote, "They look so cute together." A fan commented, "Yeh kab hua? Maza aagaya, same energy vibe couple." Another wrote, "I hope it's not for any promotional stint. You both look awesome together."

Others were convinced the pictures were teasing a new project. One fan wrote, "Too excited to see Raghav in a romantic avatar. All the best to the duo." Another commented, "Raghav and Niharika: a duo so chaotic, whatever the project is, it's bound to be a blockbuster."

Raghav and Niharika will soon be seen together in Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles.

About Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM Niharika is one of India's most popular digital creators and social media influencers, known for her comedy sketches, relatable observations and humour. Originally from Bengaluru, she rose to fame through viral videos on Instagram and YouTube, often portraying exaggerated everyday situations with her signature fast-paced style. She has collaborated with several global celebrities and luxury brands, including Tom Cruise, Ryan Reynolds, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, and has also appeared at international events such as the Cannes Film Festival.

Before becoming an actor, Raghav rose to fame as a dancer and television host. Often referred to as the 'King of Slow Motion', he is credited with popularising the slow-motion dance style in India. The actor has recently enjoyed back-to-back critical and commercial success with projects such as Kill, Yudhra, Ba**ds of Bollywood* and Gyaarah Gyaarah. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas this December.