Raghav Juyal transforms into the menacing Vikram Maalik in Nani's The Paradise; fans excited to see him as antagonist

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action drama The Paradise have released a new character glimpse that is quickly gaining attention online. Directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani, the film now introduces Raghav Juyal in a very intense and surprising new avatar. Raghav Juyal debuts a powerful new look as Vikram Maalik in Nani's ambitious action drama The Paradise.

Vikram Maalik’s fierce and mysterious world SLV Cinemas took to social media on Friday to drop a fierce new look at Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik. The brief teaser places him in a dark, high-stakes setting, signaling a dramatic shift away from the light-hearted comedy roles that fans usually associate with him.

This first look oozes raw aggression and intensity. Surrounded by a chaotic backdrop of rain, fire, and destruction, Raghav commands the screen with an intimidating presence. Styled in heavy gold jewellery that enhances the character's larger-than-life personality, the reveal strongly hints at a performance driven by power, absolute control, and danger.

Sharing the look on his Instagram, Raghav Juyal wrote, “Lambe intezar ke baad... Pesh hai Vikram Maalik! Nenu Vastunnaanu (मैं आ रहा हूँ !) Aankhon Mein Shaitaanik Shehar Mera Taalik Naam Mera Khaufik 🔥 CHOTA MAALIK.” (Translation: After a long wait... Here comes Vikram Maalik! I am coming! There is a devilish city in my eyes, my presence is unforgettable, and my name alone is enough to create fear. 🔥 CHOTA MAALIK).



Fans are excited to see Raghav in a new avatar. An Instagram user commented on his post saying, “Raghav the great aa raha hai.... 😍 🔥❤️.” Another one wrote, “Raghav bhai ka ye transformation dekh kar dimaag hil gaya! 🤯 Kill ke baad ab The Paradise mein ye villainous look… pure menace. Screen presence ekdum next level hai.” One user said, “Another Bombastic Performance By @raghavjuyal 🔥🔥 Can't wait to see you in theatre Raghav Bhai.”