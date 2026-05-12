Is Nani's The Paradise delayed? Makers dispel ‘baseless rumours’ about reshoots and confirm its release in August

The official X account of The Paradise squashed a report which stated that the film is facing an unusual delay. The statement began, “Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumors and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise.”

Nani's The Paradise is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film was supposed to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, releasing on March 26. In February, the makers announced that the film was postponed to release on August 21. The makers have now dispelled rumours that the film is stuck with reshoots and might look for a change in release date yet again.

It clarified the rumours in multiple points. The post read, • #TheParadise was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the film is progressing exactly as intended. Over 100 shooting days have already been completed successfully, and the remaining schedule is happening as planned - without delays.

• There has not been a single reshoot till date. There will be no reshoots planned for #TheParadise in future as well.

Every stage of this film is being executed with the scale, precision, and conviction it was envisioned with. We request everyone to rely only on updates issued through our official channels. Going forward, any false information being circulated regarding the film will be addressed directly by us."

‘The Paradise is very much on track’ The post concluded by stating, “Please be responsible with the news and narratives being carried forward. The Paradise is very much on track, and we’re excited about what’s coming next. Grand Worldwide release on August 21st, 2026.”

The Paradise stars Nani, Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu in lead roles and will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander. The song Aaya Sher from the film has gone viral, with many recreating the actor’s dance steps. The celebratory song shows Nani dancing his heart out after treating the slum where he lives to a dawat (feast). Given how the actor doesn’t dance much in films, fans were surprised. Set in Secunderabad, the film will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

Nani was last seen in Vivek Athreya’s 2024 film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Sailesh Kolanu’s 2025 film HIT: The Third Case. The Paradise shows him in a new avatar, complete with long hair done up in braids and a nose pin. Nani also has a film with Saaho and They Call Him OG director Sujeeth lined up.