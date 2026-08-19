Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya look in Prasanth Varma's Mahakali sends internet into a frenzy: ‘Doomsday can wait’

Everyone can agree that Akshaye Khanna might definitely be on a generational run. From Drishyam 2 to Chaava to Dhurandhar to Ikka, he has been in some of the most sensational projects over the past few years. Now, the actor is set to take on a striking new avatar in Mahakali, and fans will not have to wait much longer to see him in action. The actor, who has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, will make his Telugu debut with the mythological film. The makers have now announced that the much-awaited glimpse will be released on August 24. Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali transformation is the internet’s latest obsession, first glimpse on August 24.

A cryptic announcement sparks curiosity The buzz around Mahakali began to build after filmmaker Prasanth Varma and RKD Studios shared a mysterious social media post that simply read, “24th August - The End Begins”. Along with it, they shared the look of Akshaye Khanna in the role of Shukracharya.

In Mahakali, Akshaye portrays Shukracharya, the formidable guru (spiritual teacher) of the Asuras (demons) in Hindu mythology. The character is very different from the ones Akshaye has played till now, and his very first avatar has already generated a lot of buzz online.

In the photo shared by the director, he looks almost unrecognisable in the character, sporting a long beard, matted hair pulled into a high topknot and prominent tilak markings on his forehead. The earthy, layered costume, along with the character's traditional accessories and jewellery, makes the look all the more intimidating.