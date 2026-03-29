Akshaye Khanna transforms into Shukracharya in Telugu debut Mahakali: ‘Unmatched class stands out,’ says Prasanth Varma
Akshaye Khanna will portray Shukracharya in the film Mahakali, directed by Puja Kolluru which is set to release on May 15.
Akshaye Khanna is riding high on the acclaim for his gritty performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, and he’s already generating buzz for what comes next. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday on March 28, filmmaker Prasanth Varma offered fans a glimpse of Akshaye’s upcoming project, Mahakali, by sharing a behind-the-scenes image showcasing the actor’s striking new look as Shukracharya.
Prasanth shares Akshaye Khanna's look as Shukracharya in Mahakali
Taking to X, Prasanth also penned a warm birthday note, praising Akshaye’s understated yet powerful presence on screen. He described the actor as someone who proves that true talent doesn’t rely on noise, applauding his consistent ability to deliver impactful performances with effortless class. The director further expressed his excitement about their collaboration, teasing that audiences can expect something special from the film and promising more updates soon.
In the caption of his post, Prasanth wrote, “Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It's an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created together! Updates coming soon! #Mahakali #Adhira #JaiHanuman.”
More about Mahakali
In Mahakali, Akshaye will step into the role of Shukracharya, the revered Asura guru from Hindu mythology, a character that is expected to add depth and gravitas to the narrative. The film is being directed by Puja Kolluru and forms part of the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). This shared universe already includes the successful superhero film Hanu-Man (2024), with future titles like Jai Hanuman and Adhira also in development.
What makes Mahakali particularly notable is that it marks Akshaye’s debut in Telugu cinema. The film centres on a female superhero, played by Bhoomi Shetty, and is set to hit the screens on May 15. The female superhero theme has recently gained traction among audiences seeking fresh narratives in Indian cinema, as seen in Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. With its mythological undertones and modern superhero treatment, the project has already sparked significant anticipation.
Akshaye's other upcoming projects
Beyond Mahakali, Akshaye has another major project lined up. He will be seen in director Siddharth P. Malhotra’s upcoming film Ikka, where he stars alongside Sunny Deol. Akshaye is expected to take on the role of the film's primary antagonist, adding another intense character to his repertoire. The cast also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Ikka is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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