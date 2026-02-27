Vijay Deverakonda sat there waiting as Rashmika Mandanna walked toward him: Kalyani Priyadarshan on Virosh wedding

She added, “What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (white heart emoticon). May this be the most beautiful beginning.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kalyani shared the wedding pictures Rashmika posted. In the heartfelt caption, Kalyani began: “Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend in the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him, and he sat there waiting with his back turned, you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything.”

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur. Their wedding ceremony was attended by a selected group of friends, relatives and close friends from the industry. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan , who starred in last year's blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra, was one of the few actors who was present. She took to her Instagram Stories to share how it was nothing less than a privilege to see the union of the two actors. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda was once ‘scared’ of tying the knot with Rashmika Mandanna: From ‘this is weird’ to meet ‘my wife’ )

About Virosh wedding Vijay and Rashmika met when they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rumours of their relationship intensified in 2022, though the couple never spoke about it. In October 2025, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended only by their loved ones. The couple only made their relationship official and confirmed their marriage last Sunday.

After their wedding on Thursday morning, Vijay and Rashmika took to Instagram to post pictures from the wedding ceremony. “Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like!” wrote Rashmika.

She added, “The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!”