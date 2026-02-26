‘Made my best friend my wife’: Vijay Deverakonda reflects on how he fell for Rashmika Mandanna after wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of their loved ones. The couple posted sweet notes for each other.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in the presence of their loved ones on February 26. The couple who got married at 10.10 AM on Thursday posted sweet pictures from their wedding in the evening. But what caught everyone’s attention was the adorable caption Vijay posted for Rashmika, revealing how he fell for her. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda was once ‘scared’ of tying the knot with Rashmika Mandanna: From ‘this is weird’ to meet ‘my wife’)
Vijay Deverakonda on falling in love with Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay posted a different set of pictures than Rashmika. While his post also had pics of Rashmika kissing his nose and a video of them touching hands from under the addutera (screen) when the bride and groom can’t see each other yet, he also had pictures of Rashmika getting teary-eyed as he tied the mangalasutram and a picture of their friends cheering for them after the wedding.
In his post, Vijay wrote about how he fell in love. “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me,” he wrote, adding, “Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”
Rashmika also wrote about how Vijay changed her life, “Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!” She also added, “Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!” Rashmika’s pictures had more pictures of Vijay, including one of him riding a horse.
About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay and Rashmika acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). The couple always maintained they were friends, though fans shipped them as Virosh. In 2020, fans began noticing the couple working out together, and in 2022, they realised that Rashmika was spending time at Vijay’s home and with him on vacation. The couple got engaged in October 2025 but did not announce their wedding on social media till Sunday.
