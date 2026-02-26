‘Made my best friend my wife’: Vijay Deverakonda reflects on how he fell for Rashmika Mandanna after wedding

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in the presence of their loved ones on February 26. The couple who got married at 10.10 AM on Thursday posted sweet pictures from their wedding in the evening. But what caught everyone’s attention was the adorable caption Vijay posted for Rashmika, revealing how he fell for her. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda was once ‘scared’ of tying the knot with Rashmika Mandanna: From ‘this is weird’ to meet ‘my wife’) Vijay Deverakonda penned a sweet note for Rashmika Mandanna after their wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda on falling in love with Rashmika Mandanna Vijay posted a different set of pictures than Rashmika. While his post also had pics of Rashmika kissing his nose and a video of them touching hands from under the addutera (screen) when the bride and groom can’t see each other yet, he also had pictures of Rashmika getting teary-eyed as he tied the mangalasutram and a picture of their friends cheering for them after the wedding.

In his post, Vijay wrote about how he fell in love. “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me,” he wrote, adding, “Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”