‘Geetha Govindam’ Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda get a special wish from Bunny Vas after wedding: ‘Beyond special’

Vas also praised the couple, adding, “@TheDeverakonda, your fire and loyalty…@iamRashmika, your warmth and pure heart… together you are magic in its truest form. May this marriage be filled with unstoppable love, strength, laughter, and dreams that only grow bigger. So so happy for you both. Hearty congratulations #VIROSH .”

Vas took to his social media to share a portion of the wedding song from Geetha Govindam, titled Vanchindamma. “On the day of wedding occasion the perfect lyrics from our Geetha Govindham to our Geetha and Govindham,” reads the caption on the video. Posting it, he wrote, “My #GeethaGovindham. Watching you both choose each other forever is beyond special.”

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met almost a decade ago on the set of their 2018 film Geetha Govindam. The film, which became a massive success, changed the trajectory of their careers, and now the lead pair have gotten married. Producer Bunny Vas, who produced the film, took to social media to release a special video and pen a heartwarming post for his ‘Geetha Govindam’.

Geetha Govindam, directed by Parasuram, starred Rashmika and Vijay as the titular characters, Geetha and Govind. The film told the story of a couple who fall in love despite misunderstandings. The couple later worked together in the 2019 film Dear Comrade and will soon star together in Ranabaali, their first film after marriage.

The Virosh wedding It is unknown how long Vijay and Rashmika have been dating, as he was previously rumoured to be dating a Belgian national and she was engaged to Rakshit Shetty. Fans began noticing that Rashmika was spending time with Vijay in 2020 when they were often spotted going to the gym together, and she would post pictures or videos from his home. In 2022, fans even began noticing them going on vacations together.

Vijay and Rashmika, shipped as Virosh by fans, got engaged in a quiet and intimate ceremony in October last year. Despite being noticed wearing rings, they kept it quiet. Back then, his team told Hindustan Times that they planned on marrying in February 2026. As the wedding date and venue leaked, the couple still kept things under wraps, only confirming it on Sunday. They were spotted flying to Udaipur with their friends on Monday. The pre-wedding ceremonies took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the couple tying the knot on Thursday.