Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding guest list revealed; celebs spotted arriving for Virosh wedding

Vijay’s home was decked out with lights ahead of his wedding to Rashmika was even formally announced by the couple. On Tuesday morning, both actors were clicked, leaving Hyderabad for Udaipur with Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda , and a couple of his childhood friends.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pre-wedding festivities have begun with pool games, Japanese dinners and more. The guest list has also been revealed, with the couple’s closest friends from the film industry spotted arriving in Udaipur. From Tharun Bhascker to Rahul Ravindran, here’s who made the list. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's parents have only one condition for their dream kodalu Rashmika Mandanna: ‘She should just…’ )

Even as the couple posted glimpses of the fun they were having with their loved ones in Udaipur on Tuesday, director Tharun Bhascker , who worked with Vijay in Pelli Choopulu, and actor Eesha Rebba were spotted arriving together. Stylist Shravya Varma, who is also close to the couple, was spotted arriving too.

Soon, actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who directed Rashmika’s The Girlfriend , also joined them. It remains to be seen who else will attend the intimate wedding that is expected to have a tight guest list, much like their Hyderabad engagement.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding Vijay and Rashmika met when they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. While Rashmika was engaged to be married to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017, they broke off their engagement in 2018. Vijay was also rumoured to be dating a Belgian national, but that relationship seemed to peter off, too.

Even though Rashmika and Vijay maintained they were friends, fans began noticing in 2020 that they were spending time together at his home and on vacation. Rumours of their relationship intensified in 2022, though the couple never spoke about it. In October 2025, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended only by their loved ones. The couple only made their relationship official and confirmed their marriage on Sunday.

A source told Hindustan Times that the Virosh wedding will have a three-tier security system in place to ensure a smooth event. Local authorities and security teams flown in from Hyderabad are expected. But the couple has also added an international security layer to their wedding to up the ante. The couple is expected to marry in a traditional South Indian ceremony, given Vijay’s Telugu and Rashmika’s Kodava roots.