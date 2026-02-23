Vijay Deverakonda's parents have only one condition for their dream kodalu Rashmika Mandanna: ‘She should just…’

When Govardhan was asked to chime in, he agreed with his wife and added, “I just want him to marry whoever he wants. I don’t have any objections or expectations. I also don’t have any expectations of caste or religion. It would make me happy if he married an Indian, especially a South Indian.” Incidentally, Vijay had also remarked at an event that arranged marriage is not for him, stating, “Love marriage only, but my parents need to love the girl.”

At the success meet of Geetha Govindam in 2018, anchor Suma brought up Vijay’s wedding in conversation with his parents. Incidentally, Rashmika had worked with him on it. When Madhavi was asked what kind of daughter-in-law she dreams of, she replied she has only one condition, “Babu ni manchi ga chuskone kodalu vaste chalu (I just want a daughter-in-law who looks after my son well.) She should just love him unconditionally, that’s all. He is in the industry, so she should understand him.”

Ever since actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally confirmed the ‘Virosh’ wedding, fans have dug out old pictures and videos to connect the dots. The actors worked together in two films and have known each other for years ahead of their wedding on February 26. Now, fans dug out videos of when Vijay’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, spoke about their dream kodalu (daughter-in-law).

While promoting The Girlfriend, Rashmika indirectly spoke about Vijay and said, “Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he didn’t cause. So, for me, as Bhooma, he has helped me heal. Like how this film is for me, he has the same equal…I have to give him that applause and thank him for it.”

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna confirm wedding HT reported last year, with confirmation from Vijay’s team, that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October. After that, a source also confirmed to us that Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. Despite being in the public eye, the couple refused to discuss their upcoming nuptials, with Rashmika stating they’ll speak when the time comes.

On Sunday, both actors finally broke the silence and confirmed their wedding on their social media. They wrote, “Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us "VIROSH". So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - "The Wedding of VIROSH". Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love!”