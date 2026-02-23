Bride and groom-to-be Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make a stylish arrival in Udaipur for their wedding: Watch
Vijay Deverakonda arrived at Udaipur for his wedding in a striking black leather ensemble, while Rashmika Mandanna complemented him in a sophisticated outfit.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda departed for Udaipur on February 23 to kickstart their wedding festivities. The couple were seen arriving in the City of Lakes for their grand wedding ceremony, which will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.
The soon-to-be-married couple, Rashmika and Vijay, made a show-stealing appearance at the Udaipur airport, dressed in smart business casuals, serving a stylishly luxe twist to the laidback airport. Let's decode what the bride- and groom-to-be wore.
What did Rashmika Mandanna wear
Rashmika was clicked upon arrival in Udaipur, dressed in a deep greyish-blue outfit. The bride-to-be's attire features a blazer with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves folded to the elbow, double front pockets, a tailored design and fit, and an open front.
She wore a white blouse under the blazer, featuring a relaxed fit and full-length sleeves, with the cuffs peeking over the blazer. A pair of matching greyish-blue pants with a straight-leg fit rounded off Rashmika's smart airport attire.
She styled the look with deep wine-red peep-toe stilettos, broad frame sunglasses, a stylish watch, and her engagement ring. A minimal makeup look, centre-parted, silky straight tresses left loose, and a leather top-handle bag rounded off the styling.
What did Vijay Deverakonda wear
Looking sharp as ever, Vijay seemed to have stepped straight out of a vintage movie as he wore a stylish black leather outfit for his flight to Udaipur. The actor wore a white collared shirt with the top buttons left open, giving a peek of his sculpted abs.
He layered the button-down with a black leather jacket featuring notch lapel collars, an open front, a relaxed fit, drop shoulder design, full-length sleeves, and metal buttons. High-waisted black pants with a baggy, pleated fit, Chelsea boots, a black leather belt, sunglasses, and a tote bag rounded off the groom-to-be's airport look.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry on February 26 in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. The couple recently shared a heartwarming note on their respective Instagram Stories, addressing their fans and well-wishers and confirming their wedding.
The couple had a quiet engagement in Hyderabad in October last year. They have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
