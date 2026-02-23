Bride and groom-to-be Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make a stylish arrival in Udaipur for their wedding: Watch

The soon-to-be-married couple, Rashmika and Vijay, made a show-stealing appearance at the Udaipur airport, dressed in smart business casuals, serving a stylishly luxe twist to the laidback airport. Let's decode what the bride- and groom-to-be wore.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda departed for Udaipur on February 23 to kickstart their wedding festivities. The couple were seen arriving in the City of Lakes for their grand wedding ceremony, which will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

Rashmika was clicked upon arrival in Udaipur, dressed in a deep greyish-blue outfit. The bride-to-be's attire features a blazer with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves folded to the elbow, double front pockets, a tailored design and fit, and an open front.

She wore a white blouse under the blazer, featuring a relaxed fit and full-length sleeves, with the cuffs peeking over the blazer. A pair of matching greyish-blue pants with a straight-leg fit rounded off Rashmika's smart airport attire.

She styled the look with deep wine-red peep-toe stilettos, broad frame sunglasses, a stylish watch, and her engagement ring. A minimal makeup look, centre-parted, silky straight tresses left loose, and a leather top-handle bag rounded off the styling.