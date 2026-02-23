Inside luxurious Udaipur hotel where Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will marry: Per night price starts from...

After the announcement, paparazzi have been sharing the first glimpses of the venue for the couple's wedding on his Instagram page. According to their posts, the wedding will take place at the luxurious property, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur .

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry next week in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. The couple recently shared a heartwarming note on their respective Instagram Stories, addressing their fans and well-wishers and confirming their wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue is a luxurious boutique hotel nestled in the Aravallis, beyond Udaipur's bustle. The serene retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers multiple rooms and suites for visitors. The greenery and peaceful atmosphere make this celebrity villa an ideal retreat from city life.

Fans can experience luxury living by booking a stay on their next trip to Udaipur. As per the Mementos by ITC Hotels website , a 45-square-metre villa that sleeps 4 costs around ₹35,499 (excluding taxes and fees), while a luxurious suite would be available for ₹71,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees).

The villa boasts stunning views of the Aravallis, pristine lakes, and the verdant landscape surrounding the property. Meanwhile, the suite comes attached with a personal swimming pool and a charming gazebo, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. The open-plan living area seamlessly flows into the dining room, creating a peaceful space for relaxing.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding note On Sunday, Rashmika and Vijay shared the note confirming their wedding. It reads, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay had a quiet engagement in Hyderabad in October last year. They will marry in Udaipur on February 26. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).