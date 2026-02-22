Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally confirm their wedding: 'We'd like to name it the wedding of Virosh'

"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" they concluded.

The note read, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour."

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married next week in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. However, the duo hadn't made any formal announcement. But on Sunday, they shared notes on their respective Instagram Stories confirming their wedding.

All about Rashmika and Vijay Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda had a quiet engagement in Hyderabad in October last year and will marry in Udaipur on February 26. They exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

A source close to the couple confirmed to Hindustan Times in December last year that Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. They will also throw a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad once back.

Some time back, a paparazzo posted a video of his interaction with Rashmika during her airport outing. In the video, the actor waved to fans who yelled her name. She later took off her mask at the paparazzo’s request to pose for him. When the paparazzo said, “Congratulations, ma’am,” Rashmika smiled widely and asked, “Deniki ra? (For what)?” When he said, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am,” she didn't correct him. She just nodded and blushed.

Recently, in an interaction with Prema, Rashmika was asked whether rumours of her marrying Vijay were true, including the reported wedding date and venue. The actor responded, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing.”

After news of their engagement broke in October 2025, Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted wearing rings. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders last year. The couple also went on a New Year’s vacation together, along with their friends.