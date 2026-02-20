‘Rashmika Mandanna won't invite us’: Ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty's friend on her wedding; fans slam him for ‘cheap’ comment
Rashmika Mandanna's Kirik Party co-star and her ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty's friend Pramod Shetty recently laughed about not being invited to her wedding.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married next week in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. Ahead of that, her ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty’s friend and their Kirik Party co-star Pramod Shetty spoke to the press about how he wasn’t invited to the wedding. Fans came to her defence and slammed him for his comments.
Pramod Shetty on not being invited to Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding
While Rashmika and Vijay haven’t made a formal announcement, Pramod, who is known to be close to Rakshit, was asked about the wedding by the press. Stating that he hasn’t received an invitation, he remarked while laughing, “I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”
Fans defend Rashmika Mandanna
The statement quickly spread online, as did the video of him laughing. Rashmika’s fans weren’t happy with what was being said. One fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Sorry, boomer uncle. How many more years will you seek publicity using her name?” Another reasoned, “Who'll invite their ex boyfriend, fiancee and his friends to their wedding after breaking up.” One fan even hit out at Pramod, writing, “You all including public have harassed her. Why she will invite those who harass or abuse or shame her?”
One X user re-shared the video, criticising Pramod, writing, “rashmika was barely an adult marrying someone who was almost a decade older than her when she was just starting out in the industry, idk how people never found this problematic?? it has been YEARS and these people still can't move on, while she's becoming more and more successful.” Another fan wrote, “What cheap man.” “Rashmika stays rent free in kannada industries losers head,” joked one fan. An X user even wrote, “Not a fan of Rashmika but she'll always remain iconic for growing taller stronger outta this hate.”
When Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty
Rashmika debuted on screen with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. In July 2017, she got engaged to her co-star from the film Rakshit, who was 13 years older than her when she was 21, and he was 34. They announced in September 2018 that they had broken off their engagement, citing compatibility issues. Rashmika faced severe harassment, bullying and trolling after they broke the news, with the actor having to issue a statement about how she was being abused. Rashmika and Vijay had a quiet engagement in Hyderabad in October last year and will marry in Udaipur on February 26.
