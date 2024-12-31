Rishab Shetty skips tagging Rakshit's ex-fiancé Rashmika Mandanna in post on Kirik Party, fans wonder if feud is brewing

Rishab Shetty's 2016 directorial venture, Kirik Party, was a massive hit, launching the career of Rashmika Mandanna. The romantic comedy, also starring Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde, and Achyuth Kumar, recently clocked eight years since its release, and Rishab shared a nostalgic post, but didn’t tag Rashmika, fuelling speculation of a rift between them. Also read: DYK: Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty before rumoured romance with Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika and Rakshit met on the sets of their 2016 Kannada film, Kirik Party.

It is interesting to note that the film featured Rishab’s brother Rakshit who was once engaged to Rashmika.

The social media post

On Friday, Rishab took to X, formerly called Twitter, to share a special post to celebrate the moment. He shared a poster of the film writing, “8 years ago, a journey began that touched hearts and created countless memories. Here’s to your love and support that made #KirikParty so special. Thank you so much, maga @rakshitshetty for this unforgettable journey.”

However, no mention of Rashmika raised many eyebrows.

Fans wonder

Social media users are now wondering if Rishab still holds a grudge against Rashmika, given their complicated past tied to her broken engagement to his brother, Rakshit Shetty.

“Although it was not fair of some people to diss her because she broke her engagement with Rakshit Shetty. It was sad for the fans but it's their life. They moved on and the healthy thing they could have done was moved on from it too,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Without Rashmika this movie would have been a below avg watch”.

“Bro intentionally ignored someone,” one shared. One user wrote, “Nobody in Karnataka cares about their breakup. People dislike her because she acts snooty towards Kannada and Karnataka people. It’s rude when all people gave her was love. Get your facts right. I think it’s fair for someone to dislike a person if they disrespect their language (obviously she was subtle with it, but there are just too many instances and interviews that it just can’t be ignored)."

“To give him a benefit of doubt, he didn't mention anyone except Rakshit,” wrote one.

About Rashmika and Rakshit

Rashmika was once engaged to Rakshit. The two met on the sets of their 2016 Kannada film, Kirik Party. Whilst Rakshit was an established name by then, the film marked Rashmika's first time in front of the camera. They fell in love while working on the film. They got engaged in July 2017. At the time of their engagement, Rashmika was 21 while Rakshit was 34. The engagement was called off by September 2018. The reason behind is not out. However, they claim that they have respect for each other.