DYK: Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty before rumoured romance with Vijay Deverakonda

Seeing how far ahead Rashmika Mandanna has made it in her acting career, it will be hard to tell that she debuted in 2016. Now a pan-India star, Rashmika's professional repertoire involves having delivered blockbuster hits across languages, be it Kannada cinema, Telugu movies or even Bollywood. Though she keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal life, former co-star Vijay Deverakonda's presence in her life as her rumoured partner, needs no further proof. Their frequent sightings, quiet getaways and silent support for each other is more than telling, not to mention Vijay himself finally admitting on a recent podcast, that he is in fact, in a relationship, whilst on the topic of 'unconditional love'. Even more recently, the two were spotted grabbing some lunch, looking quite the couple in colour-coordinated fits. Rashmika Mandanna during her engagement ceremony with Rakshit Shetty; photographed with Vijay Deverakonda(Photos: X)

During the Pushpa 2 pre-release event held in Chennai on Sunday, when posed with the question of potentially marrying someone from the industry, Rashmika had a coy response up her sleeve that had the crowds swooning. She said, “Everyone knows about it”.

The scale at which Rashmika and Vijay's rumoured romance is discussed, and enthralls fans, almost entirely negates the prior trajectory of either's love lives in the public eye. Speaking of Rashmika in particular, did you know that she was formerly engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty?

The two met on the sets of their 2016 Kannada film, Kirik Party. Whilst Rakshit was an established name by then, the film marked Rashmika's first time in front of the camera.

The two struck up a romance, strong enough to formally get engaged within a year's span, in July 2017. The viral video which has now resurfaced, is from this very event, where the colour-coordinated duo can be seen exchanging rings as they cut into a grand cake, surrounded by friends and family. It is worth noting, that at the time of their engagement, Rashmika was all of 21 while Rakshit was 34.

Over the next year however, things evidently failed to work out, with the engagement being called off by September 2018. Neither have ever lifted fingers at one another in context of why they called it quits, no matter whatever theories people may spin.

As a matter of fact, the two still share very cordial ties. During an old conversation with Indian Express, Rakshit revealed how Rashmika and he never cease to wish each other luck before a film release and always reach out on special occasions like birthdays. "She always had big dreams. She is achieving it. She should be given credit for that", he had added.

On the professional front, Rashmika will next be seen in one of the most-awaited pan-India projects for the year, the Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2: The Rule, set for a release this December 5.

This will be followed by Dhanush's Kubera, set for a release on December 31. Rakshit on the other hand, was last seen in both installments of his franchise, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello (2023).